DoSomething.org Partners with Climate Justice Activist Aditi Mayer for a PSA Urging Young People to Advocate for a Greener Future and Stop Environmental Racism Mayer shines a spotlight on the lasting, negative impact of climate injustice while calling out the Environmental Protection Agency's lack of action on this critical issue

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As we enter a new year, we are running out of time to curb the harmful, lasting impact of climate injustice and environmental racism in North America and around the globe. Climate inequity systematically decreases the life spans of communities of color, and the World Bank estimates that 68 to 135 million people could be pushed into poverty through climate inequity by 2030. Despite these alarming truths, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has historically done little to stop this environmental racism. This is why DoSomething.org – one of the largest organizations for young people and social change – has partnered with climate justice activist Aditi Mayer ( @aditimayer ) for a public service announcement (PSA) that encourages young people to share their visions for a greener future based on the environmental inequities they see in their own communities.

"My work explores the intersection of style, sustainability, and social justice, so environmental racism is a critical issue that is close to my heart," said Mayer. "For far too long, industries from fashion to fossil fuel have carried out practices rooted in the exploitation of labor, the environment, and marginalized communities around the world. I know that young people care deeply about correcting climate injustice, so I am honored to partner with DoSomething.org on this solutions-oriented campaign to activate their membership of more than 5 million young people. Grassroots movement building– especially with youth– is key to making a difference."

The PSA is part of DoSomething's " See Us, Hear Us: Climate Justice " campaign, activating young people to envision a greener, more equitable future and provide potential solutions to climate injustice in their communities. These personal stories and solutions are reflected on the first-ever Youth Map of Climate Injustice to illustrate the need for legislation and regulations to address climate-related issues. The map and the stories will be shared directly with the EPA to help push the organization toward meaningful action.

"I live in Jacksonville, Florida, and many houses near me are at a very high risk of flooding if the sea raises just a few inches. This is a major injustice to the homeowners who are taking on all the costs themselves of sea-level rise. My vision for a greener future is one in which every single home that receives sun during the day has rooftop solar. If everyone had solar panels on their houses, then whole communities could become carbon-neutral, and any excess energy could be given back to the grid. That energy going back to the grid could power the homes that don't receive enough sunlight to power themselves," said Austin, a DoSomething member.

"Time is not on our side if we're going to stem the tide of climate injustice. We must act with intention and heed the calls of young people who envision a greener future for themselves and their loved ones," said DeNora Getachew, CEO of DoSomething.org. "I am inspired by young people like Aditi and the DoSomething members who are educating themselves and their community about the critical climate issues impacting our communities and visioning a greener future in their lifetime. We need all young people to educate themselves about this pressing issue and get involved in the fight for a greener future today."

Young people interested in better understanding the impact of climate inequity and environmental racism, can view the "See Us, Hear Us: Climate Justice" PSA here .

To share a personal story and vision for a greener future, young people can visit https://www.dosomething.org/us/stories/climate-justice . Those who submit their stories will be considered for a $2,500 scholarship.

