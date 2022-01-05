For the first time ever, the first 20,000 pizza lovers to purchase the BOOK IT! Bundle will receive a FREE special-edition BOOK IT! T-shirt

Give Back and Throwback in the New Year with the BOOK IT!® Bundle from Pizza Hut For the first time ever, the first 20,000 pizza lovers to purchase the BOOK IT! Bundle will receive a FREE special-edition BOOK IT! T-shirt

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, Pizza Hut is offering the BOOK IT! Bundle, the perfect way to feed the whole family while accomplishing New Year's resolutions to give back.

Pizza Hut releases the BOOK IT! Bundle, benefiting literacy partner First Book, alongside FREE, special-edition BOOK IT! T-shirts.

Available through December 31, 2022 at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide, for every BOOK IT! Bundle sold, Pizza Hut will donate $1.00 to our literacy partner First Book, a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring educational equity. The BOOK IT! Bundle includes 2 large, 1-topping pizzas and breadsticks making it the ideal feast for past and present BOOK IT! - loving families1.

Bringing back all the nostalgic feels, Pizza Hut is also gifting a free special-edition, retro-inspired BOOK IT! t-shirt with online orders of the BOOK IT! Bundle through January 18, 2022. The first 20,000 pizza lovers to purchase the BOOK IT! Bundle online will receive a redemption code that can be entered at theBOOKITshop.com for one (1) free t-shirt2. Using their redemption code, they can collect their coveted prize as quickly as they nabbed up their Personal Pan Pizza® and BOOK IT! buttons as kids.

"We have supported childhood literacy for 37 years and we're proud to extend our reach through our partnership with the non-profit organization First Book. To give the gift of reading to those who need it most is an act we find incredibly rewarding and to be able to do it simply by ordering pizza makes it a win-win," said Pizza Hut CMO, Lindsay Morgan. "We first offered the BOOK IT! T-shirts during the launch of Camp BOOK IT! back in October and pizza lovers claimed over 5,000 BOOK IT! t-shirts in just under three hours, so fans will have to move quickly to get 'em while they're hot! Every time I wear a BOOK IT! t-shirt out of the house, the touching comments I get from total strangers remind me of the power of the program and the passion people have for it—we've got something special with BOOK IT!"

The BOOK IT! Bundle marks Pizza Hut's latest commitment to childhood literacy as part of the iconic BOOK IT! program, which was first introduced in 1984 and has since impacted more than 65 million students nationwide as the nation's longest running, corporate supported reading program.

"Pizza Hut has a long and storied history of supporting reading through its BOOK IT! program, as millions of students and educators can attest," said Kyle Zimmer, president, CEO and co-founder of First Book. "We are thrilled to be the beneficiary of this current initiative, and to continue to hold hands together to create new opportunities to further educational equity in 2022 and beyond."

From serving as a matching partner during First Book's recent "Give a Million" holiday giving campaign, to partnering with the organization to curate a collection of diverse and inclusive children's book titles as part of First Book's Stories for All ProjectTM, Pizza Hut is proud to work with First Book to provide high-quality, free, and low-cost books and resources to educators nationwide.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut mobile app, website, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards®, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.



Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the world by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout3. After becoming the first national pizza brand to offer contactless curbside pickup, Pizza Hut launched The Hut Lane™, a dedicated digital order pick-up window available at more than 1,500 locations across the country.



Pizza Hut is the creator of The BOOK IT! Program, which is the nation's longest running corporate supported literacy program. Building on that legacy, the program's BOOK IT! in the Community Initiative is designed to enable access to books and education resources, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program which impacts more than 14 million students each year.

Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

For more information about Pizza Hut, visit

About First Book

Founded in Washington, D.C., in 1992 as a 501(c)3 nonprofit social enterprise, First Book is a leader in the educational equity field. Over its 29-year history, First Book has distributed more than 200 million books and educational resources, with a retail value of more than $2 billion. First Book believes education offers children in need the best path out of poverty. First Book breaks down barriers to quality education by providing its Network of more than 500,000 registered teachers, librarians, after school program leaders, and others serving children in need with millions of free and affordable new, high-quality books, educational resources, and basic needs items through the award-winning First Book Marketplace nonprofit eCommerce site. The First Book Network comprises the largest and fastest-growing community of formal and informal educators serving children in need.

First Book also expands the breadth and depth of the education field through a family of social enterprises, including First Book Research & Insights, its proprietary research initiative, and the First Book Accelerator, which brings best-in-class research-based strategies to the classroom via relevant, usable educator resources. First Book Impact Funds target support to areas of need, such as rural communities or increasing diversity in children's books.

For more information, visit firstbook.org or follow the latest news on Facebook and Twitter.

Contact:

Brett LeVecchio, Pizza Hut

972.338.6730 / Brett.LeVecchio@yum.com



1 Additional charge for pan, stuffed crust, extra cheese and additional toppings. Product availability, combinability of discounts and specials, prices and participation may vary.

2 Limit 1 free code per online order. Offer available for the first 20,000 online orders through January 18, 2022. Code must be redeemed by February 28, 2022.

3 Team members do their best to accommodate contactless, curbside, and other instructions, but availability may vary and is not guaranteed. Delivery areas, charges and minimums vary. Delivery charge is not a driver tip.

Pizza Hut logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pizza Hut