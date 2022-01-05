Illumina Enters Co-Development Partnership with SomaLogic

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced it has entered into a definitive co-development agreement with SomaLogic to bring the SomaScan® Proteomics Assay onto Illumina's current and future high throughput next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms. This partnership accelerates the rapidly growing high throughput sector of the proteomics market. With the scale and speed of Illumina NGS technology, researchers can more effectively and efficiently make biological connections from genetic sequence (genotype) to cellular function (phenotype) and accelerate opportunities for clinical impact.

Proteomics is a natural extension of genomics, deepening researchers’ understanding of biology and disease

Proteomics is a natural extension of genomics, deepening researchers' understanding of biology and disease, yet conducting proteomics experiments at scale - with large numbers of proteins (ultra-high plexity) and large numbers of samples (ultra-high throughput) - was previously challenging. By combining the power of high-plexity Somascan® technology with Illumina's existing and future high throughput NGS platforms, researchers will be able to analyze thousands of samples for more than 10,000 protein targets. The partnership will expand this capability over time through simple, automated analysis and cost efficiencies.

As part of the agreement, Illumina will begin a multi-year development effort to integrate SomaLogic's protein target volume with Illumina's sequencing technologies, informatics toolsets and DRAGEN™ software to create a full end-to-end NGS workflow solution. As a result, researchers will access a more cost-effective, high throughput read-out capability for their multiomic assays on the same platform.

"Proteins play a central role in cellular function and health, and NGS can support a greater understanding of this role by unlocking biological insights at scale," said Alex Aravanis, Chief Technology Officer at Illumina. "We are committed to increasing the utility of NGS, and our partnership with SomaLogic will enable existing and future NGS customers to conduct even more sophisticated, high throughput multiomic studies."

"This partnership brings together unique capabilities from Illumina and SomaLogic that will have a profound impact on the understanding, avoidance and treatment of human disease," said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Roy Smythe, M.D. "Making this impact on human health has always been our goal at SomaLogic and we are excited to partner with Illumina to enable and empower proteomics and multiomics research."

According to recent research reports, the proteomics total addressable market is estimated at approximately $50 billion, with high throughput technologies among the fastest growing in the sector. Illumina will further support expansion in proteomics by harnessing the scalability of its NGS platforms and its broad installed base across academic research institutions, medical centers, and biopharma companies, as SomaLogic focuses on expansion and innovation of its market-leading protein panel.

Illumina will discuss this partnership and other business updates during its presentation at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, at 12:45 PM PT on Jan. 10, 2022.

