Lewis R. Sifford confirmed as National president of the American Board of Trial Advocates

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lewis R. Sifford was confirmed as the 2022 National President of the American Board of Trial Advocates at the organization's National Executive Committee Meeting held on Jan. 3. Mr. Sifford previously served as the 2007 National President and was elected unanimously by the 2021 and 2022 National Executive Committees to fill the vacancy of National President for 2022.

Mr. Sifford is a founding officer of Sifford, Anderson & Company, P.C., in Dallas. His professional accomplishments and service to both the legal profession and ABOTA are extensive. He has conducted more than 300 continuing legal education presentations, trial demonstrations, and ethics seminars in 42 states and overseas.

"Serving as ABOTA National President in 2007 was a highlight of my legal career and I am deeply honored to be asked to serve again," Mr. Sifford said. "I am so thankful for the professional excellence of our members and their devotion to our justice system and our precious right to trial by jury."

Mr. Sifford's practice includes complex commercial litigation and catastrophic personal injury and death cases, where he has represented both plaintiffs and defendants. He has tried more than 150 civil jury trials to verdict. He is board certified in personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and board certified as a Civil Trial Advocate and as a civil pretrial practice advocate by the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

Mr. Sifford joined ABOTA in 1990 and has achieved the rank of Diplomate, ABOTA's highest membership category. In 1997, he was the national winner of the Masters in Trial Award presented by the ABOTA Foundation. He was also named as the Texas Trial Lawyer of the Year in 2000 by the Texas Chapters of ABOTA (TEX-ABOTA). He served as both President of the Dallas Chapter (1994) and President of TEX-ABOTA (1999) as well as National Treasurer (2002-2005). Mr. Sifford was elected and served as the ABOTA National President in 2007. In 2012, he was awarded the highest honor that the ABOTA Foundation gives — the Mark P. Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2018, he received the highest honor that National ABOTA gives — the National Lifetime Achievement Award. He is only the second recipient of both awards in the 64-year history of the organization.

"ABOTA is an association that strives to elevate the standards of integrity, honor and courtesy in the legal profession. Mr. Sifford has fulfilled all of these roles with such zeal that it is hard to imagine how someone could do more," said Grace Weatherly, immediate Past President of ABOTA. "The contributions and true servant leadership that he has provided to ABOTA and its members demonstrate his guiding spirit for the preservation of the Seventh Amendment."

The installation ceremony will be held at the ABOTA National Board Meeting at the Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain in Marana, Arizona.

ABOTA is an invitation-only national association of 7,600 experienced trial lawyers and judges dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials. ABOTA's primary goal is to educate the American public about the history and value of the right to trial by jury, a cornerstone of American democracy. ABOTA is committed to the standards of skill, integrity, honor and courtesy in the legal profession.

