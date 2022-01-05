Massage Heights Franchising Reports Record Revenues as More People Seek Wellness & Healing

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights Franchising has experienced dramatic revenue growth as people are becoming more focused on their health and well-being more than ever before. The rising surge of therapeutic massage and facials reflect the increased desire to improve one's self-care. A combination of stress, anxiety, skin problems along with the need for "human touch" has created unprecedented demand for massages and skincare services at Massage Heights Retreat franchises throughout North America.

Massage Heights Franchising reports consistent spikes in appointments across all categories of massages as well as skincare services including a selection of therapeutic facials. Massage revenues are up more than 20 percent and facial revenues up more than 30 percent over 2019 (the latest "normal" year for comparison). Massage Heights Franchising celebrates a +85% increase in the number of Retreats exceeding $1M in AUV (Average Unit Volume) for 2021.

"Our purpose has always been to elevate the lives of our members, franchisees, therapists and estheticians. It's especially gratifying to know that during these stressful times, we have the ability to heal and help more people than ever before," said Massage Heights CEO and President Susan Boresow, noting that revenue dues from memberships are up nearly 17 percent over 2019.

As new memberships are increasing, existing member retention is also at an all-time high. Boresow added, "Our members really appreciate our roll-over credit model that builds up benefits – if you don't use it, you don't lose it. From our quality linens, high-end tables to essential oils and free aromatherapy, it's all about creating that personalized relaxing experience. Members consistently return to their go-to therapist who takes the time to know and address their specific needs."

Based on demand, the growing wellness brand is also seeing heightened interest in its franchise opportunity. With its rising AUV, Massage Heights Franchising expects to double in size by the end of 2025 and has identified multi-unit opportunities within every major market. The brand is looking to expand its Retreats through the east coast, Midwest and prime territory within Arizona and Colorado. Resales have also proven to be an effective way for new franchisees who are seeking to enter a market with an existing customer base, while gearing up to expand within the territory.

As the uptick has clearly been positive for Massage Heights' franchisees, it has also created career opportunities for more massage therapists and estheticians. Earlier this year, the brand announced the hiring of massage industry veteran CG Funk as Senior Vice President of Culture & Industry Relations for Massage Heights to further support the work of massage therapists and estheticians and increase awareness on the purpose and value of these wellness careers.

Massage Heights will launch an exciting new podcast and video show early this year to be hosted by Funk called "Outside the Room" focused on recruitment, retention and culture for therapists and estheticians.

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 120 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through therapeutic massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a family-owned massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services. For more information about Massage Heights and its franchise opportunities, please visit MassageHeightsFranchise.com.

