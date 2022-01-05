Neptune Software Achieves Top SourceForge Ranking for Low-Code, No-Code and App Development

MARIMAR BEACH, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Software today announced it has achieved the top ranking for No-Code and Low-Code solutions by SourceForge. The technology vendors and service providers included in SourceForge's rankings deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for companies of varying size and across sectors. Furthermore, it also recognizes leadership in Application Design and Application Development.

Neptune Software's leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform –– Neptune DXP –– digitizes and optimizes business processes and user interfaces at scale and with ease. The platform gives IT professionals the right tools to build the apps they need. Neptune DXP provides a fast, cost-effective, and future-proof way to industrialize the development of custom applications, turning IT organizations into app factories.

"As a leading low-code technology vendor, we are thrilled to be recognized by SourceForge leaders in these categories. We are confident in our no-code and low-code offering for SAP customers and achieving the top ranking proves that we offer the market's leading low-code enterprise app development software for any use cases," says Andreas Grydeland Suljewski, CEO at Neptune Software. "Tech teams continue to be under tremendous pressure to deliver quick digital transformations. Leaning on low- and no-code solutions can help accelerate this process, and we have seen that these tools help our customers reduce costs and development time while easily expanding capacity."

Continuing its successful low-code path, Neptune Software launched a managed, public-cloud offering of the company's leading low-code app development platform in 2021. This allows customers to innovate quickly and rapidly deliver predictable business outcomes – without having to worry about the technical complexity of operating a modern enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure. The company also launched a new, comprehensive no-code toolset in early 2021 on its digital platform that empowers citizen developers – not just IT – to build day-to-day apps by assembling ready-made and reusable application building blocks.

For more information, visit www.neptune-software.com/low-code .

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software is a rapid application development platform vendor with more than 600 enterprise customers and over 3 million licensed end users globally that empowers IT departments to deliver tangible business outcomes. Neptune Software offers with its Neptune DXP, a leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform to digitize and optimize business processes and user interfaces – at scale and with ease.

Neptune DXP provides a fast and cost-effective way to industrialize the development of custom applications - saving companies time and money on development, integration, and operations.

Follow Neptune Software on LinkedIn and Twitter and start testing the platform for free and building apps with two unlimited developer licenses at https://www.neptune-software.com/free-trial .

Contact

Nell Callahan

nell@frontwoodstrategies.com

Neptune Software is a leading provider of low-code, rapid application development software that standardizes app development and integrates with any cloud, any backend and any architecture, giving enterprises the freedom and flexibility to deliver an award-winning and unified digital user experience anywhere for their users across mobile, desktop and offline. (PRNewsfoto/Neptune Software)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neptune Software