Triman Industries, a Portfolio Company of AE Industrial Partners, Acquires Brighton Cromwell and Crestwood Technology Group

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets, announced today that its portfolio company Triman Industries ("Triman" or the "Company") has acquired Brighton Cromwell and Crestwood Technology Group ("CTG"). Shareholders from both Brighton Cromwell and CTG will retain significant ownership in the Company and remain in leadership roles going forward. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

The strategic combination of these three highly complementary businesses will form a leading military aftermarket supply chain management platform with significant scale, broad market reach and a unique value proposition for its U.S. and international military customers and more than 85 OEM partners.

"Our mission is to deliver a differentiated value proposition to our customers and supply chain partners," said Dan Edwards, CEO of Triman Industries. "The combination of these three highly complementary businesses provides us with a unique set of solutions, infrastructure and talent required to deliver a high level of value and service to our customers and supply chain partners."

The combined company is strategically focused on the military aftermarket and offers a broad set of supply chain management solutions including distribution, program management, kitting & logistics, obsolescence management, counterfeit avoidance, engineering services and repair management, across a range of highly engineered, mission-critical mechanical, electrical and structural components. It combines best-in-class supply chain management capabilities, a high level of customer and program level access, deep business development resources and proprietary analytics to ensure operational readiness for its customers while driving value for its OEM and supply chain partners. With over 10 offices globally, more than 120,000 feet of facility space, and approximately 200 employees with deep domain expertise, the combined company's scale, infrastructure and resources can support a large and growing group of supply chain partners and military customers with highly customized solutions.

"The military aftermarket is large and complex and requires best-in-class supply chain management solutions to ensure high levels of performance and operational readiness," said Jon Nemo, Senior Partner at AEI. "We are excited to combine these three great businesses to create a truly differentiated leader in the military aftermarket."

Triman, based in West Berlin, NJ, is a premier provider of distribution, supply chain and repair management solutions to the military aftermarket. Triman represents a growing list of over 65 OEM partners and serves as the critical link between highly engineered systems and components and the military end user, providing a full suite of value-added services including inspection & testing, warehousing, packaging, contract administration, sales & business development, export management, repair management and engineering.

Brighton Cromwell, based in Morristown, NJ, is a technology-enabled supply chain integrator providing distribution, logistics and kitting solutions to the Department of Defense, prime contractors and OEMs globally. It has established exclusive partnerships with over 20 OEMs, providing a large number of aftermarket parts and equipment for a wide variety of tactical military vehicles, aircraft and naval systems. Brighton Cromwell leverages its proprietary IT system, SEDNATM to drive workflow and provide unique data analytics to its OEM partners and customers. BC Engineered Products, a division of Brighton Cromwell which designs and manufactures military products, was carved out and remains under the ownership of Rob and Glenn Van Etten. Triman is the exclusive distribution partner to BC Engineered Products going forward. Please visit www.BCEP.com to learn more.

CTG, based in Yonkers, NY, provides supply chain solutions designed to keep fleets and systems operational, ready and safe by supplying parts, materiel and obsolescence management solutions to the Department of Defense, commercial airlines, MRO providers and OEMs. It specializes in sourcing obsolete and hard-to-find parts across a broad range of air, ground, sea, cyber and space domains, while meeting the cost, schedule and performance goals of its customers. CTG is also recognized as a leader in counterfeit avoidance testing and inspection and is the first to earn AC7402 CAAP (Counterfeit Avoidance Accreditation Program) certification, which is recognized by customers and the industry as the highest quality management and inspection standard for suppliers and distributors.

Rothschild served as the financing advisor and Akerman LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsels for AEI and Triman. Duff and Phelps served as the exclusive financial advisor and Kudman Trachten Aloe Posner LLP served as legal counsel for CTG. Fairmount Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor and Blank Rome LLP served as legal counsel for Brighton Cromwell.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

