Xoran Announces 50th VetCAT Installation at Perkins Road Animal Hospital Truly mobile 3D CT now offered by the only board-certified dentist in Louisiana

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoran Technologies announces the installation of its 50th VetCAT at Perkins Road Animal Hospital— a major milestone for Xoran and their state-of-the-art, 3D computed tomography (CT) imaging solution.

Implementation of the new VetCAT IQ model will offer the advanced bone and tissue imaging capabilities needed at the Perkins Road Animal Hospital—which specializes in veterinary dentistry and oral surgery. Dr. Curt Ritchie of the Perkins Road Animal Hospital is the only board-certified veterinary dentist serving the state of Louisiana.

"Implementing the VetCAT IQ at our animal hospital allows us to greatly improve our patient care and our hospital workflow," says Curt Ritchie, DVM, DAVDC, Perkins Road Animal Hospital. "The ability to scan at the time of the patient's dental exam enables us to identify disease during the procedure, meaning we can treat any issues quickly and completely."

The VetCAT IQ—part of Xoran's veterinary suite of products—is a compact, truly mobile 3D cone beam CT system that brings imaging directly to the patient. Using Xoran's advanced software viewing capabilities, veterinary specialists can diagnose and plan treatment in real-time, directly at the treatment table. Currently, VetCAT is being used also by dermatologists and general practitioners with focused interest in head imaging.

"The installation of the 50th VetCAT is a milestone that we are so proud to share with Perkins Road Animal Hospital and Dental Focus, our partner distributor for dental specialists in the United States," says David Sarment, DDS, President of Xoran and head of Xoran's Veterinary division. "We are honored that our 3D CT imaging solution will help to support and advance the diagnostic and surgical capabilities at their hospital."

Xoran is on a mission to partner with clinics and hospitals to equip veterinarians around the world with the same advanced imaging and image-viewing technology used in human medicine. Since 2001 Xoran Technologies has been the pioneer and medical market leader in point-of-care CT with over 1,000 installations worldwide. Leveraging this successful track record of 3D CT imaging, Xoran is passionate about applying their expertise to support veterinarians and improve animal healthcare.

Perkins Road Veterinary Hospital

Perkins Road Veterinary Hospital proudly serves Baton Rouge, LA and surrounding areas. Perkins Road Veterinary Hospital is dedicated to providing the highest level of veterinary medicine along with friendly, compassionate service.

About Xoran Technologies

Xoran is passionate about supporting veterinarians and helping animals. Since 2001, Xoran is the pioneer and medical market leader in low-dose radiation, cone beam CT systems specifically designed for the patient's point-of-care. Providers around the world rely on our industry leading MiniCAT™, xCAT™, and veterinary CT systems: VetCAT and vTRON, to diagnose and treat patients.

Xoran is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

For more information visit www.xorantech.com

