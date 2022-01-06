Boogie Board redefines enhanced analog writing solutions with the launch of its breakthrough VersaNotes product

Creators of the world's best-selling reusable writing tablet releases first of its kind adaptive writing solutions for the home and office

KENT, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best-selling clean writing technology solutions brand, Boogie Board, is excited to announce the launch of its newest addition to their Versa line of products, the VersaNotes, which uses never-before-seen adaptive clean writing technology.

For more than a decade, Boogie Board has been developing enhanced analog solutions, which offer the experience of analog with the conveniences of a high tech solution, that have disrupted the writing space with its innovative clean writing technology.

Boogie Board's latest advancements in its clean writing technology now allows their reusable writing and creativity products to be more adaptive to the consumers' environments, mimicking the feel and flexibility of paper with all the benefits of the clean writing technology, which eliminates mess, clutter and wasted space.

The first of these new adaptive, clean writing technology solutions is the VersaNotes, a set of three reusable, magnetic sticky notes that can be used for the home and office. VersaNotes offers a quick and easy solution to the all-too-common problem of clutter in our homes and offices these days as it reduces the need for paper or messy dry erase boards and keeps your space organized and stress-free.

"We're proud to launch this new, innovative advancement in our clean writing technology that will continue to push the boundaries of what consumers will expect from their daily writing experience," said Dr. Asad Khan, CEO of Boogie Board. "Boogie Board products have always given consumers the benefits of an unplugged and environmentally friendly experience, and our new VersaNotes product is no exception. This new innovation allows the product to more seamlessly integrate into the consumer's environment, which supports increased focus, creativity and productivity."

The VersaNotes come in packs of three in 4" x 4" or 4" x 6", with each note made with a flexible display that mimics the feel of paper. To write, use the included VersaPen stylus or anything you have handy. The stylus unlocks the QuickClear erasing technology by tapping the eraser end to the corner of the note. The note will instantly clear itself, leaving the surface as clean as the first time you used it. The corner of each VersaNotes sticky note includes a built-in magnet, which allows stacking of the reusable notes or displaying them on a magnetic surface.

Additional VersaNotes highlights include:

Packs come in three vibrant colors (blue, orange, and pink) for color coordinating

Magnetic VersaPen stylus included in each pack

Prices $24.99 for pack of three 4x4 VersaNotes and $29.99 for pack of three 4x6 VersaNotes

Additional storage and display accessories will also be available.

The VersaNotes joins the VersaBoard, a rectangular reusable notepad with a maximized note-taking surface that can be displayed in both portrait and landscape mode or mounted on magnetic surfaces, as well as the VersaTiles, a square memo board perfect for college students and professionals. Released in 2021, the Versa series provides a sleek alternative to messy white boards, chalkboards, clunky letter boards and paper notes, ideal for an office, dorm room or any workspace in the home.

VersaNotes will be available in Spring 2022 at myboogieboard.com , Amazon.com, and walmart.com .

About Boogie Board®:

For more than a decade, Boogie Board has been developing enhanced analog solutions that have disrupted the writing space with its innovative clean writing technology, which uses patented liquid crystal technology and an innovative roll-to-roll manufacturing method.

In 2009, Boogie Board launched the first reusable writing tablet using clean writing technology. Boogie Board then expanded its product offering to kids' toys and activities along with an expanded line of home and office products—selling millions of reusable writing and creativity products in 40 countries worldwide. Boogie Board is owned by Kent Displays, the global leader in reflective bistable cholesteric liquid crystal display technology and inventors of clean writing technology.

