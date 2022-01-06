Duke Basketball Player, Wendell Moore, Jr. Signed to NIL Deal

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BOA Nutrition announced it has inked a deal with Duke's leading scorer and captain, Wendell Moore, Jr. The player will be featured in the company's new ad campaign and in social media over the next several months. Moore was one of several basketball players at Duke who began using the company's sodium replacement product, BOA ENDURE, after having problems with cramping in the second half of an early game this season.

BOA Nutrition has inked a deal with Duke's leading scorer and captain, Wendell Moore, Jr.

When asked about BOA, Moore said, "I began using BOA in December when my trainer suggested it could help me with replacing the sodium I lose during games. I loved it right away and there is no doubt it helped me…and the taste is great, too." Moore is a junior guard on Duke's team and is currently leading the team in points and assists. Many NBA analysts predict Moore could be a lottery pick in this year's NBA Draft, if he decides to leave early. Before matriculating to Duke, Moore was the MVP of back-to-back state championship teams for Cox Mill High School in Concord, NC.

"We are delighted that Wendell chose to become an ambassador for the company," stated Jon Pritchett, BOA Nutrition President & CEO. "Not only are we excited to have one of the best college basketball players in the nation representing us, we're also proud to have a home-grown star from North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has a great tradition of college basketball, but we've also got an amazing heritage of creating innovative products in our state. Having Wendell as one of the people who can help us tell the incredible story of how BOA is creating novel products that help optimize the performance of athletes at all levels of competition, is an exciting opportunity for us all," remarked Pritchett.

About BOA Nutrition

BOA Nutrition, Inc. is a sports nutrition and wellness company based in North Carolina. They develop unique products with novel ways to rapidly deliver essential nutrients so athletes of all ages and levels can optimize their performance. BOA's objective is to provide athletes with fast-acting, concentrated, great-tasting, & convenient products to use no matter where, when, or what the sport. The company's technology, and many other innovations from BOA, are protected by 18 provisional patents and a number of trade secrets. Follow BOA Nutrition, Inc. on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

