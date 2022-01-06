FTFT Announces Ola J. Lind as New Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) ("hereinafter referred to as "Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced today that it has appointed Mr. Ola J. Lind as Chief Strategy Officer of FTFT and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company's subsidiary, FTFT Capital Investments LLC ("FTFT Capital"). The former Chief Strategy Officer of the Company, Mr. Weichen Pan, has resigned from this position due to personal reasons.

Mr. Lind will be responsible for the Company's strategic planning, international partnering, M&A and development of its cryptocurrency financial services platform, and will work with the senior management team and Board of Directors to promote the Company's global growth strategy. Mr. Lind is an award-winning digital transformation start-up entrepreneur with an established track record in developing and implementing new technology strategies in the mobile, blockchain and cyber-security industry over a 20+ year span. From 2000 through 2021, Mr. Lind was a co-founder of six start-ups on four continents. His achievements include:

Winner of "Best Digital Start-Up" at 4YFN Mobile World Congress Americas in 2017, San Francisco





Winner of "Mobile, Media & Gaming" category, and Runner-Up at Echelon Asia Top 100 Startup, in 2017.

In addition to being appointed CEO of FTFT Capital, Mr. Lind continues to serve as a Director of FTFT Capital, overseeing its global cryptocurrency market data platform FTFTX, and has been in this position from April of 2021 to the present. Prior to this, Mr. Lind was Director of Business Development at Dotlines Group in Singapore from September 2017 to April of 2021, where he was responsible for implementing digital services and products for international expansion. Mr. Lind was also Director of Strategy for Onliner (Laos) Co., Ltd in Laos from October 2018 to April of 2021, where he implemented digital e-wallet and payment gateway strategies.

Future FinTech CEO, Mr. Shanchun Huang, said, "The appointment of Mr. Lind to Chief Strategy Officer of FTFT will enhance the strength of our management team, elevate our technology profile and help us to achieve our strategic growth goals. Mr. Lind has real depth of experience in the mobile and fintech business which is an area of focus for FTFT. We are pleased to have Mr. Lind as our CSO to work with our senior management team to the benefit of the Company and its shareholders."

Mr. Lind said: "I am excited to be appointed as the Chief Strategy Officer of FTFT and look forward to working closely with the entire leadership team to continue to develop the Company's digital business and create stakeholder value. I look forward to working with our visionary CEO and the Board of Directors, and am enthusiastic about the creation of innovative, value-added products and services for our customers around the world."

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. is a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM"), and supply chain financing and services. The Company is also engaged in the development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology and cryptocurrency mining as well as financial service technology. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

View original content:

SOURCE Future FinTech Group Inc.