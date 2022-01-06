Healthily Announces New Clinical Advisory Board Member Dr Richard Kim

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Richard Kim, an internationally renowned physician executive specialising in global healthcare strategy and digital health, is the latest medical specialist to join the Clinical Advisory Board at Healthily, the consumer digital healthcare company with one of the world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) symptom checkers.

A US-based leader in employer wellbeing strategy and designing solutions for the next generation of healthcare delivery, Dr Kim most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at American Express. Here he led global health and safety programmes, and managed legal and labour complexities related to local government health and welfare requirements in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Kim developed health and safety protocols and policies to protect Amex employees and customers, while maintaining business operations that yielded historic quarterly revenues. He also designed customer and employee safety policies for the US Open Tennis tournament, Wimbledon and the London Film Festival.

Prior to this, Dr Kim served as Associate Medical Director at Goldman Sachs, Executive Director at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City and Medical Director at The Coca-Cola Company through Emory Healthcare.

Formerly Assistant Professor at Emory University, Dr Kim practised medicine at Eagle Hospital Physicians in Atlanta and Healthcare Partners in Los Angeles. He holds an MD from the Emory University School of Medicine, an MBA in strategy and business development from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University and a BA in Microbiology from Miami University.

A partnership in safety

With safety at the heart of everything it does, Healthily is delighted that Dr Kim's wealth of experience will now be employed to assist its Clinical Advisory Board (CAB), a group of independent medical experts that ensures Healthily products and services meet the highest possible clinical standards.

Healthily was the first company to create an AI self-assessment tool with a CAB to independently scrutinise its clinical quality and efficacy. With the help of the CAB and an expert in-house medical team, Healthily became one of the first self-care apps to be self-certified as a Class I medical device in the EU and obtained the CE mark – indicating it complies with applicable EU directives and regulations and meets specific standards of performance, quality, safety and efficacy.

Dr Kim will serve on the board with chairperson Dr Mark Davies, Chief Medical Officer of IBM (EMEA), IBM Watson and formerly National Clinical Director for the NHS, alongside other renowned medical leaders. He will advise Healthily on strategy and business development with US healthcare providers and payers.

About Healthily

Healthily is the first AI healthcare platform to put self-care at the heart of healthcare, with a mix of user-friendly health tools, an award winning app and a Smart Symptom Checker, one of the most accurate and advanced symptom checkers in the world guided by the Healthily Clinical Advisory Board.

The first self-care platform self-registered as a Class 1 Medical Device, Healthily provides medically safe information that helps anyone, anywhere decide on the best next steps and how to manage wellbeing safely at home.

