KEENON Robotics Showcases Full Line-Up of Service Robots at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics Co., Ltd. (KEENON Robotics), the world's leading service robotics company, displayed its entire product line of service robots at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 running from January 5-­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­7th in Las Vegas. Among KEENON's full line-up of high-performance and versatile robotic products coming to the annual world's biggest tech fest are the Delivery Robot series, Hotel Robot, Hospitality Robot and Disinfection Robot, with its next-generation Delivery Robot T8 meeting worldwide visitors for the first time and attracting great attention due to its adorable look, advance technologies and high performance.

"As staff-shortage and high labor costs caused by the pandemic continue to plague many industries, KEENON aims to develop reliable and cost-effective robotic solutions to ease the pain of hotel operators and restauranteurs while facilitating better services for their customers. We believe that the autonomous revolution led by intelligent robotics will keep humans out of tedious, labor-intensive and dangerous tasks, allowing us focus on more meaningful things in life," said Tony Li, Chief Executive Officer of KEENON Robotics.

At Booth 9931 visitors will first be greeted by Hospitality Robot – an intelligent and tour-guide robot that can escort visitors around a designated venue and bring them to their seats. The Robot sports a cute appearance with double-sided HD display screens for ad placement, designed to attract visitors and maximize the effectiveness of advertising.

The KEENON Delivery Robot series are built from the ground up to transform the food service industry and are designed to be assistants capable of helping staff to serve food and pick up used dishes and cups. They are equipped with state-of-the-art AI technologies including SLAM automatic positioning and navigation technology, which allows them to easily navigate the complex working environments of restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues, driving a more efficient customer service experience.

KEENON Hotel Robot is geared toward hotels that aim to automate and streamline room and item delivery service. Operating with unmatched accuracy, efficiency, and safety, when ordered by just a phone call from the customers, the robot can automatically ride an elevator and deliver amenities or foods to them, providing prompt, around-the-clock and more private hotel services.

KEENON has developed a robot capable of disinfecting high-traffic areas and minimizing people's exposure to harmful microbes at those venues. Fitted with an Ultraviolet (UV) light and disinfectant dry-mist sprayer, the Disinfection Robot can kill 99.90% of germs and virus, providing maximum and high-efficient protection for public places such as hospitals and schools.

A decade of exploration and development experience in artificial intelligence and autonomous technology has cemented KEENON's leadership in service robotics. KEENON Robotics has satisfied over 10,000 customers in over 60 countries with its advanced and reliable products, robust business model and dependable customer services. In September 2021, KEENON completed a $200M Series D financing led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 (SVF2), marking the largest funding ever received by a service robot company.

About KEENON Robotics:

Founded in 2010, KEENON Robotics is committed to using AI technology to empower surrounding life. It is the world's leading commercial service robot company. With stable, efficient and practical commercial service robots as the business core, the company offers intelligent solutions for various scenarios including restaurants, hotels and hospitals to free people from repetitive and tedious workflows. KEENON robots have been deployed in more than 60 countries, serving over 10,000 customers worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keenon Robotics Co., Ltd.