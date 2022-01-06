LandrumHR Partners with Instant Financial to Provide Employees Immediate Access to Earned Tips Instant Tips marks first phase of LandrumHR's new earned wage access offerings

PENSACOLA, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, comprehensive HR solutions provider LandrumHR announces a strategic partnership and integration with the pioneer of responsible earned wage access (EWA) solutions, Instant Financial, enabling clients to provide employees with on-demand, same-day access to earned tips.

Instant Tips marks first phase of LandrumHR's new earned wage access offerings.

Instant Tips is an efficient, convenient, safe and secure digital solution for employees and employers alike, eliminating the need for large amounts of cash on hand for paying out tips to employees. Instant also features reporting tools for employers with back-office solutions to track daily tips, employee lists, reconciliation, and settlement reports. Additionally, the Instant Support team is available 24/7 to help employers and their employees find success with their offerings.

"We partnered with Instant Financial to enable our worksite employees to cash out tips directly into their accounts, with no fees, immediately after they work," said LandrumHR President & CEO Britt Landrum III. "We're very excited to offer this service, as access to earned income has been a pain point for many clients, particularly in the hospitality industry."

LandrumHR is already working on expanding its relationship with Instant in 2022 to provide same-day access to hourly and salary wages in advance of scheduled pay periods. The implementation of both Instant Tips and Instant Pay will give small and medium-sized businesses an advantage in attracting and retaining talent in a competitive labor market.

"The COVID-19 pandemic sped up an already existing shift toward employee demand for instant access to wages, and we know from recent industry surveys that demand is expected to grow, even post-pandemic," said Tal Clark, CEO, Instant Financial. "LandrumHR is a leader in providing a full range of HR services for small and medium businesses, and our partnership enables employers to provide workers with immediate access to their tips, aiding with hiring and job loyalty."

Employees who use Instant will gain easy access to their tips via the Instant Visa Card with bank transfers, a network of over 37,000 free ATMs nationwide, and a cashback option that's free with purchase at participating merchants. The Instant app also provides employees with a notification when tips are loaded in their account and ready to access.

Instant Tips is the latest addition to LandrumHR's range of PEO services, following recent new offerings like Health Advocate for wide-ranging medical support and LandrumHR Learn for professional development and HR training.

About LandrumHR

LandrumHR is a professional employer organization (PEO) that provides HR services in the local Pensacola area and throughout the Southeast. LandrumHR offers PEO services for benefits, payroll, timekeeping, compliance, risk management and more. LandrumHR also helps make the business of people easier through our workforce management, staffing and HR consulting services through hrQ. To learn more about LandrumHR services, visit landrumhr.com or hrqinc.com.

About Instant Financial

Instant Financial is leading the charge to provide financial freedom and wellness to millions of workers in the United States through its earned wage access solutions. By enabling employers to allow employees to access their daily wages immediately after their shift, Instant Financial helps organizations improve retention and reduce absenteeism while helping employees take control of their financial freedom by bridging the gap between work day and payday. Learn more about Instant Financial at instant.co.

