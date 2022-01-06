Mammoth Holdings Acquires Shine-N-Go Car Wash

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings LLC, America's premier express car wash platform, announced its acquisition of four express conveyor car wash locations in Georgia, operating as Shine-N-Go Car Wash. The majority owner of Shine-N-Go contributed a significant equity investment in Mammoth.

Mammoth Holdings Acquires Georgia-based, Shine-N-Go Car Wash

"The Shine-N-Go acquisition expands our footprint in Georgia, where we now have 22 locations," said Dave Hoffmann, Chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. "This represents an important milestone for Mammoth, as we have now doubled our location count in just over a year," Hoffmann continued.

"We are enthusiastic about partnering with Mammoth and about the opportunities that will become available for our employees and our customers," Chris Svoboda, Shine-N-Go's co-owner, said. "Mammoth prioritized our objectives and needs, making this an easy transaction that we were able to accomplish quickly."

Mammoth Holdings is the first car wash platform formed by industry insiders and has 90 operating locations. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally; operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions; and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth Holdings' multi-brand portfolio includes Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, Ultra, Finish Line, Wiggy Wash, Shine On, PitStop, LuLu's, Ollie's, PureMagic, Busy Bee, Silverstar, SUDS, Wasatch Express and Shine-N-Go, among others.

Mammoth has significant growth capital at its disposal and actively seeks acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth Holdings' corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital and Morgan Stanley provide Mammoth Holdings' debt financing.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Atlanta, Mammoth Holdings operates 90 conveyor car washes under the Shine-N-Go, Wasatch Express, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, QuickWash Express, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, Shine On, LuLu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, Tennessee, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Florida.

Mammoth Holdings was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit us online at mammothholdings.com .

About Shine N Go

Founded in 2008, Shine-N-Go operates four express car washes in Georgia, with an additional location under development. To learn more, please visit any Shine-N-Go location or see them online at shinengocarwash.com/ .

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit reddogequity.com .

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at pritzkerorg.com .

