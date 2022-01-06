Mortgage Lender and Affiliates Implement Amperity Customer Data Platform to Deliver Personalized Home-Buying Journeys New partnership will deliver improved service to American homebuyers through customer insights and data management

SEATTLE, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, the leading customer data platform for enterprise consumer brands, announced that Analytical Sciences Marketing Group LLC, which conducts business as HomeHunt, a mortgage and real estate digital marketing platform affiliated with AnnieMac Home Mortgage, has implemented Amperity's Customer Data Platform (CDP) for ID management across existing systems, services, datasets and campaigns.

(PRNewsfoto/Amperity)

In the last year, the housing market has accelerated in growth. In 2020, 5.64 million homes were sold, and in July 2020 alone more than 900,000 homes were sold. The average homebuyer undergoes anywhere from seven to twelve transactions across their customer lifetime. By partnering with Amperity, HomeHunt will be able to better understand its customers and deliver improved service at every point in the home buyer's journey while HomeHunt's affiliate AnnieMac will have insights on its customers from prospect to application, application to loan, and loan to servicing and refinancing throughout the lifecycle of each transaction.

By integrating its lead generation engine with Amperity's CDP, HomeHunt expects to deliver high value and service to its existing and potential customers.

"Delivering exceptional customer service is key to our mission; aiding families in finding and financing their perfect home," said Craig Ungaro, chief operating officer, AnnieMac. "By integrating with Amperity, we can gain a 360-degree view of our customers and deliver improved customer service throughout their home-buying journey."

Amperity's CDP ingests raw customer data across various databases, using machine learning to resolve identities even when records lack unique identifiers across systems. The platform will result in unified and centralized customer databases, seamlessly integrating with HomeHunt and other internal services to provide a comprehensive picture of potential and legacy homebuyers.

"HomeHunt understands that buying a house is a significant life decision, one that takes serious time and research," said Kabir Shahani, CEO, Amperity. "We are proud to work with HomeHunt to deliver technology that helps them better understand the homebuyer and enable a streamlined experience that makes it easier for Americans to find and buy the perfect home."

To learn more about Amperity, please visit www.amperity.com .

About Amperity

Amperity is the leading Enterprise CDP trusted by the world's most loved brands to accelerate their shift to first-party customer relationships. Amperity has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class, real-time customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Alaska Airlines, Michaels, Tapestry, Lucky Brand, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Crocs, Servco Automotive Retail, First Hawaiian Bank, and many more. To learn more, visit Amperity.com.

About HomeHunt

HomeHunt is a full-service real estate company backed by a team of professionals dedicated to helping families achieve their goals. From home buying to home selling, connecting with a real estate agent, or finding the right home loan, HomeHunt helps families reimagine their real estate experience.

About AnnieMac

AnnieMac Home Mortgage is a leading nationwide mortgage lender that firmly believes homeowners and home shoppers deserve more from the mortgage industry. With over 1,000 employees and 60 branch locations in the United States, we are uniquely qualified to provide more to mortgage customers across the country. AnnieMac Home Mortgage is a direct seller and servicer through Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae that manages all of its processing and underwriting in-house through regional operation centers. Customers and partners can expect a wide variety of loan options and a quick and efficient process, along with exceptional customer service to reshape their expectations of what a mortgage company should offer. AnnieMac Home Mortgage is the trade name of American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC, headquartered in Mount Laurel, N.J.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amperity