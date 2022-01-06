RYU Apparel Builds Brand Awareness Through Social Media Growth and Engagement

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTC-QB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, has grown its brand awareness and increased intent to purchase through consistent gains on its social media channels. With month-over-month growth across Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest, RYU's efforts to reach key demographics are paying off. And the message across social media is clear: Movement Matters, which is the company's new brand mantra. By showcasing how everyone moves differently, RYU is helping people overcome discomfort and uncertainty to live an active lifestyle.

Overseeing RYU's social media is Jay Gundzik, who was recently hired to lead Creative Direction and Strategy. Working in the marketing industry for more than 25 years, Jay has amassed an impressive list of achievements; most notably winning every major advertising creative award there is. He has also worked for agency powerhouses BBDO Chicago, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, TBWA (AdWeek's 2021 Global Agency of the Year1) and M&C Saatchi where he helped to define iconic brands.

Under Jay's leadership RYU will turn to more video-based content to leverage the company's extensive in-house video capabilities and expertise. And because many RYU consumers are introduced to the brand through discovery, Jay's strategy will focus attention on Pinterest—a channel powered by search and discovery through pinning. It's also an exciting platform for increasing RYU's user base and monitoring conversion rates, which could provide insight into other areas of the business.

With nearly 450 million monthly users, Pinterest continues to gain traction among U.S. Millennial pinners (up 35% year-over-year) and Gen Z pinners (up 40% year-over-year).2 In December alone, RYU's Pinterest impressions increased 500% and engagement was up nearly 400%, while website clicks jumped 60% over the last 90 days. Because pinners are actively searching for brands, these recent gains are encouraging from an awareness, loyalty and sales perspective.

Other social channels have grown as well. RYU's follower count across all three platforms is approaching 70,000 with Instagram leading the pack at more than 40,000. Top Facebook posts are receiving 2,000+ organic views, and engagement has been steadily growing.

Over on Instagram, styled content video Reels have generated consistent views of 1,000-1,500 per video. Those impressions, coupled with increased monthly engagement average has contributed to an increase in website referral traffic. To further capitalize on the popularity and virality of video content, RYU recently launched a TikTok channel where they are leveraging relevant trends, hashtags and sounds to reach their target audience.

"Our social media strategy reflects our pivot from an ultra-niche fitness apparel company to a broader, more accessible mission-focused brand with a movement based-philosophy and roots in martial arts," says Jay Gundzik. "By creating diverse and engaging content, inviting conversations about movement, focusing on discovery and optimizing each channel, we will open up our user base and organically attract loyal fans."

As a digital-first company, RYU is continually working to create an online experience that provides consumers with a seamless and consistent brand message across all touchpoints. Social media is towing the line as a key part of this digital ecosystem.

____________________ 1 https://www.adweek.com/agencies/tbwa-is-adweeks-2021-global-agency-of-the-year/ 2 https://business.pinterest.com/audience/

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU, OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

