TriMech Acquires MACDAC Engineering and Compumachine Assets

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriMech, strategic technology partner to engineers and manufacturers across North America, announced today it has acquired the Mastercam businesses of MACDAC Engineering and Compumachine. Terms of both transactions were not disclosed. TriMech is a portfolio company of The Halifax Group, a Washington, D.C.-based private equity investor.

Based in Somers, Connecticut, MACDAC is a premier Mastercam partner, having provided software, training, and support to over 1,000 manufacturers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and New York. Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Compumachine is one of the largest machine tool and engineering services providers in the Northeast.

These acquisitions allow TriMech to provide more comprehensive solutions to its manufacturing clients, which range from one-person job shops to Fortune 500 companies. Mastercam is the leading CAM software used globally in a variety of industries, and both MACDAC and Compumachine have consistently been ranked among Mastercam's top partners in North America.

"TriMech has a client-first approach and commitment to delivering industry leading, value-added design and manufacturing solutions," said Marcel Matte, TriMech's President and CEO. "Partnering with Mastercam through these acquisitions demonstrates our commitment to becoming the best possible partner to manufacturers of all sizes and across industry sectors."

Founded in 1991, MACDAC is led by President Alan Duprey and Vice President Brian Duprey, both of whom will remain with TriMech in strategic roles supporting its Mastercam partnership. MACDAC's team of sales, operations and engineering professionals will also remain in place in its existing Connecticut facility. MACDAC's Executive Vice President, John Carpenter, will remain with Excellerant, the Company's CNC machine monitoring software, to drive the continued development and growth of that business. And Compumachine, founded in 1980 by David Shaby, will continue to provide CNC machining solutions to its clients across the country.

"MACDAC has developed and maintained strong relationships with manufacturers across New England over the last 30 years," Alan Duprey said. "Bringing our Mastercam expertise to TriMech provides our clients access to more comprehensive solutions. The MACDAC team is excited to join TriMech and contribute to its growth and expanded offerings for the shop floor."

The addition of MACDAC and Compumachine's Mastercam business provides TriMech with access to Mastercam's full product catalog and adds an experienced team of sales and support professionals, expanding the solutions TriMech can provide to meet the design and production needs of its manufacturing clients in the Northeastern U.S.

"We are enthusiastic about TriMech's vision for the future of manufacturing," said Doug Nemeth, CNC Software's Director of Sales for the Americas. "We look forward to continuing the strong partnership we've developed with both teams and are optimistic about the benefits clients of MACDAC and Compumachine will see with TriMech."

For more information, please visit: https://trimech.com/trimech-acquires-macdac-engineering-and-compumachine-assets.

About TriMech

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richmond, VA, TriMech is a leading technology and business solutions partner for designers, engineers, and manufacturers. It works with leading software and hardware partners, including Dassault Systèmes, Stratasys, and Artec, and its experts provide computer-aided design and engineering software, additive and subtractive manufacturing solutions, and associated training, consulting, implementation, and staff augmentation services for clients across a variety of industries. Its tools support 3D modeling, simulation, virtual replication, and collaboration, as well as data management, configure-price-quote automation, product lifecycle management, and enterprise resource planning. The company has 37 locations across the central and eastern U.S. and Canada and serves more than 15,000 active clients. For more information, please visit www.trimech.com.

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and grow lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including outsourced business services, health and wellness, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

