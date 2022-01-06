Venzee Technologies Increases Retail Channel Availability for Global Brands and Manufacturers

Venzee grows its digital retail channel inventory above full-year target to more

than 500 fully automated Mesh Connectors™

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) ("Venzee'' or the "Company"), the artificial intelligence platform for product data, announced today it has grown its retail channel inventory above plan, now offering more than 500 unique, digital connections to global retailers.

Venzee Technologies, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Venzee Technologies Inc.)

Available instantly to global brands through the Venzee Platform, Venzee sells digital retail channels as Mesh Connectors™ to clients looking to simplify and automate product information delivery.

Using Venzee's proprietary AI-driven Mesh Connectors™, brand clients realize increased speed to market, improved content accuracy, reduced labor cost, and more detailed information critical to advantage their products for sale on the digital and analog shelf.

"The addition of more than 100 retail channels in under 30 days demonstrates Venzee's ability to meet growing client demand for digital integration across a range of global retailers," said Chad Kaczmarek, Senior Director of Integrations at Venzee.

With more than 500 major retail Mesh Connectors™ now available to brand clients, Venzee has become an important tool in the simplification and automation of syndication processes for brands globally.

Mr. Kaczmarek continued, "Hitting this retail channel availability milestone is significant because it indicates a clear advantage of the Venzee Platform over alternative content delivery solutions such as the GDSN Data Pool. Legacy solutions such as the GDSN limit the information retailers can collect from brands. A reality of outdated technology, those limitations present a significant challenge to brands, manufacturers, retailers, and ultimately consumers. I'm proud to be working in an organization with revolutionary AI-based technology that is foundational to our continued success."

Venzee's advanced platform eliminates labor-intensive approaches to content distribution, unlocking massive value for consumer brands looking to accelerate revenue generation and scale product data delivery to leading global retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, and Amazon.

Venzee CEO, John Abrams said, "Our ability to meet client needs by quickly making relevant retail channels available is directly correlated with the effective monetization of brand clients. Now, with more than 500 retail channels published on our platform, we are meeting our client needs and are well-positioned to achieve our active, revenue-generating retail channel targets for 2022 and beyond."

About Venzee Technologies, Inc.

Venzee (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) is the leading artificial intelligence platform for product data used by global brands to speed time to market and create competitive supply chain advantages. Venzee's intelligent platform automates inefficient last-mile retail processes with a frictionless, machine-driven solution for sending and receiving product data.

Venzee believes intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers. Venzee is building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies processes, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee unlocks shareholder value by carrying out its mission to create intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Its Mesh Connector™ product disrupts and displaces inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

On Behalf of the Board,

Peter Montross

Chief Operating Officer

