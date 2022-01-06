Vestar Capital Partners Promotes Three to Managing Director

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestar Capital Partners, a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm, today announced the promotions of Jake Olson, Diya Talwar, and Mike Vaupen to Managing Director.

"Jake, Diya, and Mike have played integral roles in Vestar's success, both on the investment side and within the firm," said Dan O'Connell, Founder and CEO of Vestar. "Vestar had an active 2021, investing in five new platform companies, among other accomplishments. We expect this momentum to continue into the new year, with our new Managing Directors helping to lead this activity. On behalf of the firm, we congratulate Jake, Diya, and Mike on their well-deserved promotions."

Mr. Olson is a member of Vestar's Business & Technology Services team and serves as a Director on the Board of Stratus, a Vestar portfolio company. Prior to joining Vestar, he was a Vice President at Tailwind Capital, and began his career at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital. Mr. Olson holds a BA from Columbia College, Columbia University, and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Ms. Talwar is a member of Vestar's Consumer team and serves as a Director on the Boards of Dr. Praeger's and PetHonesty, Vestar portfolio companies. Prior to joining Vestar, she served as SVP, Business Development & Strategy at High Ridge Brands, a private equity-backed personal care company. Previously, Ms. Talwar served as VP, Corporate Development at Jarden Corporation, a publicly traded Fortune 500 diversified consumer products company where she spent 10 years involved in the completion of over 30 acquisitions. She began her career in investment banking at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein and Banc of America Securities, and holds a BS in Economics from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Vaupen is a member of Vestar's Healthcare team and serves as a Director on the Board of Quest, a Vestar portfolio company. Prior to joining Vestar, he was an investment professional at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, focused on healthcare technology and services investing. He previously worked at Pamplona Capital Management, where he helped to establish the firm's healthcare vertical, and prior to that, in the healthcare group at Oak Hill Capital Partners. He began his career in the investment banking division at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Vaupen holds a BS in Economics from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Vestar Capital Partners

Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 88 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com.

