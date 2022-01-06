Witnesses Debunk Politically Motivated Allegations Against Dallas Judge

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Dallas County employees assigned to the 282nd District Court have sworn witness statements that directly contradict claims made by election opponents and their supporters of 282nd District Court Judge Amber Givens. The false claims involve Judge Givens' participation in a matter conducted via remote Zoom video technology.

Affidavits produced by a Dallas County bailiff, a sheriff's deputy, a court reporter and a court coordinator, who were all at work in Judge Givens' court that day, provide objective firsthand accounts of what happened – and what did not.

"Judge Givens prefers to let her performance on the bench and in the community speak for itself," said her attorney Nicole Knox. "Unfortunately, that means unfounded and politically motivated accusations have gone unanswered until now. These sworn affidavits are from disinterested parties who were present and witnessed the matter. All four of them are unified in their conclusions: The claims made against Judge Givens did not happen. These statements were made voluntarily under oath and the witnesses will testify to their statements, if necessary."

The four statements contradict allegations made by supporters of two candidates challenging Judge Givens' reelection. Her opponents are the previous presiding judge of her court and a previous judge who has been publicly reprimanded twice by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

The allegations are that Judge Givens improperly allowed her court coordinator to preside in her place during a bond-reduction matter. The four employees – Court Coordinator Arceola Warfield, Court Reporter Lisa Jackson, Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Brame and Bailiff David Podraza – independently state that the matter was handled properly and there was no confusion about who was in charge. The attorneys who made the false statements did not represent any party in the matter.

A demand letter sent by Judge Givens' attorney, Angela Zambrano at Sidley Austin LLP, requests that those who made the statements either retract or correct them. To read the sworn affidavits or the demand letter, click here.

"As a sitting judge, Judge Givens does not respond to every bit of gossip or rumor about her but given the prior significant media coverage of false statements here, it was important to make the sworn affidavits publicly available. The facts speak for themselves," said attorneys Zambrano and Knox.

