Red Canary Honored in Esteemed Built In 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

DENVER, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Canary today announced that it was honored on Built In's 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Red Canary placed 58th on the Top 100 Places to Work in Colorado list, and 29th on the Top 50 Best Midsize Places to Work in Colorado list.

The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S. This year's list showcases the companies that have created a culture that puts employees first – whether they're in the office or at home – and those that are diverse, equitable and inclusive.

"We're honored and humbled to receive this recognition on the heels of a transformative year like 2021," said Melanie Kruger, Senior Vice President of Talent at Red Canary. "While we prioritized company culture to create the best working environment for both our in-office and remote employees, one thing that remains steady at Red Canary is our commitment to putting our employees first. It's an honor to be recognized among the other companies throughout Colorado that are doing valuable and meaningful work within our community."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits that candidates search for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer at Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants – and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

ABOUT RED CANARY

Red Canary is the leading security ally enabling every organization to make its greatest impact without fear of cyber-attack. The company provides outcome-focused solutions for security operations teams, who rely on Red Canary to analyze and respond to endpoint telemetry, manage alerts across the network, and provide cloud environment runtime threat detection. With Red Canary, security teams can make a measurable improvement to security operations within minutes.

View original content:

SOURCE Red Canary