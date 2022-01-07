Smoosat's New E9 PRO Electric Scooter for Kids Tops Amazon New Releases Chart

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoosat, an up-and-coming scooter brand dedicated to providing the greatest scooter-riding experiences for everyone, has officially launched its E9 PRO Electric Scooter for Kids on Amazon. Since launching at the end of 2021, the Smoosat E9 PRO has already gained widespread traction amongst customers and shot to Top 3 on Amazon's hot new releases list.

With its vibrant rainbow light display and adjustable height and speed settings, Smoosat's E9 PRO is perfect for children of all ages, making it a popular gift option and a creator of happy moments for families. The 5-color flashing rainbow LED lights along the deck of the scooter give kids the freedom to switch between different colors and create unforgettable memories, while three adjustable height settings make the E9 PRO suitable for children as small as 3'9'' to teens as tall as 5'3''. During the ride, kids can quickly move between three speeds — 5mph, 8mph and 10mph — with a single press of the button, and check their battery level and riding speed via the LED display, a first-of-its-kind design on the market.

"Here at Smoosat, we make scooters because we simply love scooters. Over the past year, we have completed comprehensive upgrades to our technology and product portfolio based on independent R&D, as we seek to bring enjoyable green travel solutions to families worldwide. A Smoosat scooter is not just a commuting tool or a short-lived toy, but an all-ages-loved-and-trusted companion that embodies the spirit of smooth and joyful travel. We have seen so many families step away from screens and answer the call of wild with Smoosat scooters — forming stronger family bonds in the process!" said Laura Leonard, General Manager of Smoosat.

On top of its eye-catching appearance and versatile settings, the E9 PRO gives parents greater peace of mind with its safe and durable design. Thanks to its 130W brushless motor and 21.6V rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the scooter lasts up to 5 miles on a single charge. The E9 PRO also features a rear foot brake for a smooth and safe stop, as well as a lightweight foldable design for easy transportation and assembly.

The E9 PRO is the first of its kind to be released by Smoosat, an up-and-coming scooter brand that wants to bring the joy of smoothly sliding to everyone. With its genius engineering, a keen eye for design, and sincere customer service, Smoosat provides high-quality and safe products for all members of the family — all at an affordable price.

The Smoosat E9 PRO (Black) is priced at $219.97 and is available for purchase now on Amazon. In addition, the scooter will be available as a Lightning Deal on Amazon on January 8, with 99 scooters up for grabs at a discounted price of $179.97. To order a black Smoosat E9 PRO, please visit https://amzn.to/3sYpanS ; or visit https://amzn.to/3f1zbbv for a Pink one, or search Electric Scooter for Kids on Amazon.

In addition to the E9 PRO, Smoosat has also released the new Smoosat MAX adult electric scooter and Smoosat S8 kick scooter in green and silver.

About Smoosat

Smoosat is dedicated to providing the greatest scooter-riding experience to everyone, no matter how young or old. Smoosat scooters are not just a commuting tool or a short-lived toy, but an all-ages-loved and family-trusted companion that embodies the spirit of smooth and joyful gliding.

Smoosat's products combine genius engineering with slick design and sincere customer service, in order to deliver high-quality family-friendly products at a Real price for Real fun. Smoosat's current portfolio includes the E9 PRO electric scooter for kids, MAX adult electric scooter, and S8 kick scooter. For more information, please visit https://ismoosat.com/.

