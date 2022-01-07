Yen Le Tapped as Head of Clinical Department at The Wound Pros

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Wound Pros ( https://thewoundpros.com/ ) today announced Yen Le as the head of the clinical department at the company. The Wound Pros specializes in the treatment and management of chronic non-healing wounds at long-term care facilities. It also partners with facilities to provide advanced wound care dressings for acute and chronic wounds as well as providing wound care education for staff.

Yen Le

Yen Le holds a Bachelor's degree in Nursing from California State University Los Angeles and a Master's degree in Nursing from the University of California, Los Angeles. She has worked as a Registered Nurse since 2012 and Nurse Practitioner since 2016. She is a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner.

Yen started her career in home health wound care in conjunction with Inpatient Telemetry then switched to Nursing Research, spent four years in Family Medicine and signed on with the Wound Pros for Wound Care and Podiatry in 2020. Some of her notable achievements include Song Brown Fellow, HRSA Scholar, and fellow of the UCI/UC Davis Train New Trainer Primary Care Psychiatry. Yen Le is also currently the Secretary for the California Association of Nurse Practitioners, Greater Pasadena Chapter.

Yen has worked with multi-disciplinary teams comprising doctors, nurses, and allied healthcare professionals. She regularly convenes clinical case conferences at The Wound Pros where she coaches other wound care professionals to become high-performance individuals. Her personal philosophy to work is to "be the best you can be at all times, without exception."

As head of the clinical department at The Wound Pros, Yen Le brings a wealth of experience in wound care, podiatry, internal and family medicine, psychiatry, dermatology, and research. She has worked with a wide range of patients, including the homeless and underserved. She speaks conversational Spanish and is fluent in Vietnamese and English.

About The Wound Pros

The Wound Pros is a physician-owned and managed company. It is an accredited supplier of Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) and a Medicare Part B provider in the United States. The company provides wound care services to long-term facilities across the country, including digital wound management, mobile vascular assessment, digital supply tracking, advanced EHR systems, and advanced wound care dressings. The Wound Pros uses a "hightech" approach incorporating AI to improve standardization and wound healing outcomes and a "high-touch" approach providing human-to-human interactions for customer service and quality service delivery to its clients.

The Wound Pros is a privately held company.

Media Contact:

Daniel Yeager

(323) 794-7543

dyeager@thewoundpros.com

(PRNewsfoto/The Wound Pros)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wound Pros, LLC