ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "WHAT DAY OF THE WEEK DO YOU PREFER TO HAVE SEX?" COMPARES RESULTS TO SAME QUESTION ASKED 10 YEARS AGO

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are not afraid to ask the hard questions when it comes to sex. This month, they are back with the latest statistics from an all-new survey that compares results to the same question they asked 10 years ago: What day of the week do you prefer to have sex?

While much has changed over the past 10 years, it's not surprising that most adults still choose to have their sexual encounters over the weekend. In 2011, 30% of the respondents preferred Saturdays for lovemaking while 35% of 2021's respondents did. Friday was the next popular day, with 22% in 2011 compared to 23% in 2021. Sundays were more popular in 2011, with 20% of those polled favoring it versus 11% in 2021.

Preferred Days 2011 2021

Monday 13% 9% Tuesday 12% 9% Wednesday 14% 6% Thursday 13% 6% Friday 22% 23% Saturday 30% 35% Sunday 20% 12%

While 2011's respondents could choose multiple days, it's interesting to note that over 60% of those polled in both 2011 and 2021 said they have no preference when it comes to which day they choose to have sex.

Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve, believes that down time on the weekends can contribute to more sex. "Couples need to make time for their relationships – whether it's a lazy Sunday afternoon or a quick romp on a Wednesday night – it's important to find the time to be intimate."

Chad Davis, Marketing Director for Adam & Eve, adds, "When it comes to sex, most American adults are happy to make time in their busy schedules. Adam & Eve offers many products to enhance the experience… whether it's a stolen weekday afternoon or an entire romantic weekend."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, https://www.adameve.com. For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or katy@adameve.com .

