Catalyst Solutions and InfoMC Form New Partnership to Deliver a Comprehensive Physical and Behavioral Health Care Management Solution New joint offering provides health plans with both the technology platform and the outsourcing resource for implementation

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Solutions and InfoMC, Inc. announced they have formed a new partnership enabling the delivery of a complete physical and behavioral health care management solution for health plans. This joint offering includes InfoMC's population health SaaS platform combined with Catalyst Solution's outsourcing and consulting services.

Scott Martin, President of Catalyst Solutions said, "This partnership allows us to jointly solve care management and coordination challenges for health plans with even quicker implementation and greater economies of scale." Both InfoMC and Catalyst Solutions are specialized in serving the healthcare industry with broad and deep experience. They are both already configured to stand up quickly. However, both companies coupled together deliver even greater economies of scale and speed to market with InfoMC's fully configured solution-in-a-box coupled with Catalyst Solution's turnkey BPO outsourcing program and existing infrastructure.

InfoMC is at the forefront of offering a holistic and person-centered approach to care management that addresses the behavioral, physical, and social drivers that impact a member's health. InfoMC provides multiple solutions under one SaaS Medical Management platform, including care management, care coordination, utilization management, managed behavioral healthcare, and Employee Assistance Program management. According to JJ Farook, CEO of InfoMC, "InfoMC designs our solutions to help our customers streamline operations to improve operational efficiencies and health outcomes for a lasting ROI. Our partnership with Catalyst Solutions expands on that significantly by offering our customers resources and expertise for implementation and business readiness as well as a breadth of BPO services." Mr. Farook adds, "We believe our innovative technology combined with Catalyst's specialized industry expertise will be of tremendous value to health plans."

Catalyst Solutions also allows health plans to streamline costs and operations so they can focus on what they do best, such as improving member health outcomes and building health equity. Examples of Catalyst's BPO-business process services include medical management services, implementation and business readiness, clinical teams to identify at-risk members, call center teams for customized member outreach programs, and claims analysts for overflow capacity. Scott Martin adds "We provide plans with cost-effective and turnkey operations and IT services, enabling health plans to save on areas such as staffing, training, supervising, plus the technology services to maximize efficiencies. Additionally, all our business and technology services are guaranteed with service level agreements and financially based performance guarantees."

About InfoMC, Inc.: InfoMC is a leading provider of cloud-based integrated healthcare management software for health plans, payers, and provider organizations. Our Incedo™ Healthcare Management Platform offers a comprehensive medical management solution that seamlessly integrates care management, utilization management, care coordination, and disease management to improve operational efficiencies and health outcomes. Incedo's integrated "whole-person" management approach allows care teams to efficiently identify, address, and monitor the unique healthcare needs of their members, leading to improvements in clinical, quality and financial measures needed to transition to value-based care. For more information, please visit www.infomc.com.

About Catalyst Solutions: Catalyst Solution's mission is to help health plans improve healthcare outcomes, drive down costs, and optimize revenue. They have been exclusively focused on the needs of health plans with unmatched depth and 20+ years of specialized industry experience including outsourced BPO-business process services, IT, and consulting services. As a diversity-certified, woman-owned company based in the U.S., they offer agility and flexibility to provide comprehensive solutions to meet the unique needs of health plans. www.CatalystSolutions.com.

