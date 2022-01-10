Fitness Holdings Northeast Acquires Crunch Norwalk

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Holdings Northeast, LLC ("Fitness Holdings"), one of the leading franchise groups in the Crunch Fitness network, recently announced its acquisition of Crunch Fitness Norwalk in Connecticut. The acquisition closed in January 2022, bringing the Fitness Holdings total club count to 28 with over 110,000 members.

Crunch Fitness Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crunch Fitness)

"The consistency of Crunch Norwalk has been remarkable and a true tribute to the Crunch brand. Norwalk is a great club addition to our ever-growing portfolio and a testament to our group's ability to deliver on our strategic 50 club growth strategy," said Steve Viscardi, Fitness Holdings Founding Member and VP of Mergers and Acquisitions.

"We continue to fill our pipeline with great acquisition opportunities and exciting new-site development locations proving the success of our strategy and focus. This is yet another example of our approach of developing multiple growth channels simultaneously to achieve our two-year goal."

"We will continue to capture market share through acquisitions and organic growth. With a full acquisition pipeline, we continue to look for strategic acquisitions and partnerships that complement and enhance our growth strategy," says Steve Viscardi. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide a fun and innovative fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals."

About Fitness Holdings Northeast, LLC

Fitness Holdings Northeast, LLC is located at 343 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT. As one of the leading franchise groups in the Crunch Fitness network, Fitness Holdings is still dedicated to its original vision of providing the best fitness experience for its members and build a welcoming workplace for all staff.

About Crunch

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.8 million members with 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fitness Holdings Northeast