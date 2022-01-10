The Gradient Learning Poll found that 95% of teachers believe students benefit from mentors

National Survey: Support from Mentors More Crucial Than Ever The Gradient Learning Poll found that 95% of teachers believe students benefit from mentors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education nonprofit Gradient Learning today released results from a national survey indicating that teachers believe in the value of 1:1 mentoring for students. Conducted in partnership with Project Tomorrow, the Gradient Learning Poll surveyed 1,418 teachers across the country to better understand their views on the state of mentoring in K-12.

Gradient Learning (PRNewsfoto/Gradient Learning)

Social and emotional well-being is a top priority for educators, families, and caregivers. A recent Speak Up survey found that two-thirds of parents with school-aged children are concerned about their child's emotional well-being as a result of COVID-driven disruptions.

"We have found as educators that the relationships must come first, and kids are not going to learn if we don't have an established relationship with them," said Heather Brown, Assistant Principal at Royal Spring Middle School in Georgetown, Kentucky. "Kids want to be here if they have a meaningful relationship with somebody. It improves student learning and it's a way for teachers to get to know their students…we need it now more than ever."

Other key findings from the Gradient Learning Poll: The Power of Mentoring :

88% of teachers said one-on-one mentoring provides value to their students

82% said mentoring time with their students results in positive changes in academic performance

83% shared that mentoring is helping students learn to succeed on their own

As one teacher from Texas shared, "I like getting to know my students as humans rather than just as students. I enjoy being a mentor and seeing them grow and succeed over the year."

About Gradient Learning

As a nonprofit organization led by educators, Gradient Learning is a trusted partner—to communities, schools, educators—that creates captivating solutions to meet the holistic needs of every child while fostering success for all. We are empowering an underpowered educational system to work for students of today and tomorrow. Our offerings include the Summit Learning program—a research-based approach to education designed to drive student engagement, meaningful learning, and strong student-teacher relationships—and Along .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gradient Learning