Transformations Care Network Continues Growing Into 2022 - Now Serving the Washington Metropolitan Area and Expanding Care in the Pittsburgh Region

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformations Care Network ('Transformations') announced that it has partnered with two new outpatient mental health organizations, expanding services into Maryland and Northern Virginia and broadening its reach in Western Pennsylvania. The acquisitions of Columbia Associates in Psychiatry and New Directions Counseling Services complete a year full of growth by Transformations Care Network – a national organization dedicated to improving access to quality mental health care through partnership with strong, clinically-led practices and their founders.

In the DC Metropolitan Area, Columbia Associates in Psychiatry has been a major provider of child, adolescent, and adult psychiatric services. Additionally, Columbia Associates in Psychiatry is recognized for its innovative work in women's mental health, TMS therapy, and esketamine treatment.

"Columbia Associates in Psychiatry coming together with the Transformations Network isn't just a win for the organization, it's a win for our community," said Gary R. Spivack, MD, a founding partner of Columbia Associates in Psychiatry and current Medical Director. "Our team is excited to join the Transformations family and bring our collective expertise to bear on behalf of children, adolescents, and families who need it most."

In Pennsylvania, New Directions Counseling Services has been dedicated to providing personalized, comprehensive care for adults, children, adolescents, couples and families in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area for over a decade. This team's holistic approach to care ensures clients are supported in all their wellness goals – encompassing everything from therapy to medication management to nutrition. This addition strengthens Transformation Care Network's presence in the Western Pennsylvania region, joining the existing InterCare and Harmony clinics.

New Directions' founder, Dr. Michael Schneider, Psy.D. will serve as Transformations' Market President for Pennsylvania, and states "As part of Transformations Care Network, we will be able to provide more access to care for people that are looking to enact change in their lives, and make sure that our clinicians and staff have the tools and resources to help our clients achieve their goals."

These acquisitions represent Transformations' continuing mission to provide accessible, high-quality mental healthcare services to individuals and families in communities throughout America. Both Columbia Associates in Psychiatry and New Directions have a long history of providing excellent mental healthcare, and Transformations is excited to bring this experience and expertise to the already established network of providers.

