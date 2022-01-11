CURE Media Group Announces Additions to Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates, research and education that reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers, is pleased to announce the addition of five new partners to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

"Expanding the CURE Media Group Strategic Alliance Partnership program with the addition of five esteemed organizations is an honor," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. "I look forward to seeing how these new alliances will ultimately result in increased patient care initiatives."

The new partners are:

The SAP program brings together advocacy organizations, medical associations and institutions, and community cancer centers with national reach and visibility. By utilizing the MJH Life Sciences™ oncology communications platform, they are able to showcase cutting-edge initiatives, content, research and thought leadership. The SAP program fosters collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group will work with these partners to share information and highlight the different cancer communities they support.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. Launched in 2002 and now celebrating its 20th anniversary, CURE® has become the most widely distributed and read consumer publication in the United States for patients with cancer, survivors, and their caregivers. The platform combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website curetoday.com ; innovative video programs, such as "CURE Connections®"; a series of educational and inspirational events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

