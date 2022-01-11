E-Z-GO Partners with Rollick to Build Deeper Connection with Consumers Becomes first recreational vehicle manufacturer to integrate Rollick's digital retailing solution on its websites

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick, the leading relationship technology provider for the Marine, Powersports, and RV industries, and E-Z-GO®, a Textron Specialized Vehicles business, announced today that E-Z-GO will utilize Rollick's digital engagement module, RollickDR , to enable a better buying experience for consumers wanting to complete more of their transaction online.

Rollick, the powersports, boat and RV buying platform for military, first responders, and large affinity groups including banks and insurance companies. (PRNewsfoto/Rollick, Inc.)

E-Z-GO vehicles are designed and manufactured by Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company. With RollickDR technology, the company is providing a more seamless experience to consumers interested in an E-Z-GO golf car or personal transportation vehicle, such as its EliTE series of electric vehicles powered by Samsung SDI lithium-ion technology. Consumers can easily view available incentives and special offers, prequalify for financing, estimate a trade-in value, reserve a unit with a down payment, and schedule an appointment with a local dealer that has the unit in stock.

According to a recent study by The Center for Generational Kinetics for WPEngine , 65 percent of all generations say they rely more on technology now than ever before, and more than 60 percent of GenZ and Millennials plan to continue using the digital channels they adopted or increasingly used during the pandemic.

"Crafting a straightforward and simple online experience for our customers is at the forefront of E-Z-GO's mission," said Gunnar Kleveland, President and CEO of Textron Specialized Vehicles. "We all shop online now, and expect the online experience to be seamless and provide an excellent level of service and attention."

Consumers spent $791.70 billion online with U.S. merchants in 2020, up an incredible 32.4 percent year over year, according to U.S. Department of Commerce figures . That's the highest annual U.S. e-commerce growth in at least two decades and more than double the 15.1 percent jump in 2019.

"As technology advances, more and more consumers expect the internet to remember their entered information and preferences," said Meagan Kusek, Managing Editor of Motorcycle Powersports News . "This capability is a huge part of the customer experience – and it often makes or breaks it."

A study by PwC found that the payoffs for valued, great experiences are tangible -- up to 16 percent price premium on products and services, plus increased loyalty. In addition, 63 percent of U.S. consumers say they are willing to share more personal information with a company that provides a great experience. The study showed that convenience, efficiency, personalization, and up-to-date technology are among the most important attributes to consumers.

"E-Z-GO is leading the way in its commitment to helping dealers serve customers in a richer, more personalized way that aligns with how buyers expect to shop," said Bernie Brenner, CEO of Rollick. "When that experience starts on the brand website, the manufacturer begins building loyalty before the customer steps foot in the dealership."

In addition to rolling out RollickDR in early December, E-Z-GO added Rollick's Inventory Tools, including displaying dealer inventory on its brand site, to its Aimbase lead management solution powered by Rollick last year. This is critical to the customer experience in today's environment, where shoppers often start their journey on the brand site and want to ensure they end up at a dealer location that has the inventory they are looking for.

"Technology matters, and customers often only notice technology when it fails or disrupts the process," said Brenner. "According to the study, two-thirds of consumers say that a frustrating website experience hurts their opinion of the brand."

Related:

About Rollick, Inc.

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and finance and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's OEM solutions include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built its GoRollick.com outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include a nationwide network of dealers, over 100 manufacturers, and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers including policyholders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick .

About E-Z-GO

Founded in Augusta, Ga. in 1954, E-Z-GO is a globally renowned leader in the design and manufacture of golf cars and personal transport vehicles, known for its innovation in sustainable electric-vehicle and powertrain technology. E-Z-GO models include RXV® and TXT® fleet golf cars; Liberty, Freedom® and Valor personal golf cars, and E-Z-GO Express™ personal utility vehicles. The employees of Textron Specialized Vehicles are committed to a culture of compliance and the prevention of pollution, aiming to sustain premier status through integrating environmental performance into their business processes. E-Z-GO became part of Textron Inc. in 1960, and today operates as part of Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc.



About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information visit: www.textron.com .

Certain statements in this press release may describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rollick