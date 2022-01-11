Endo Appoints Dr. James P. Tursi as Executive Vice President, Global Research & Development

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced the appointment of Dr. James P. Tursi as Executive Vice President, Global Research & Development effective January 18, 2022. He will join the Company's Senior Executive Team and report directly to the Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining Endo, Dr. Tursi held the role of Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President of Development at Ferring Pharmaceuticals U.S.

"Dr. Tursi is a proven leader with nearly 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry and over 30 total years of medical experience," said Blaise Coleman, Endo's President and Chief Executive Officer. "His broad therapeutic expertise, including in the areas of urology, orthopedics, and pediatric endocrinology, along with his in-depth experience with XIAFLEX® and collagenase clostridium histolyticum will be invaluable as we pursue our mission to develop and deliver life enhancing products."

"I am energized to join the Endo team, and for the opportunity to help advance Endo's on-going transformation and to deliver its strategic priority to expand and enhance its portfolio and help everyone they serve live their best life," said James Tursi, MD.

Previously, Dr. Tursi was the Executive Vice President, R&D, Chief Medical Officer for Antares Pharmaceuticals, Chief Medical Officer at Aralez Pharmaceuticals, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Clinical R&D Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, and held positions of increasing responsibility at GlaxoSmithKline, and Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Tursi practiced medicine and surgery for over 10 years and created a medical education company, I Will Pass®, which assisted physicians in the process of board certification. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and Biology from Ursinus College; a Doctor of Medicine from Medical College of Pennsylvania and performed his residency in Gynecology and Obstetrics at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Tursi is member of the Ideal Image and Agile Therapeutics Boards of Directors.

About Endo

Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from passionate team members around the globe collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to, the statements by Mr. Coleman and Dr. Tursi and any statements relating to Endo's transformation, strategic priorities or portfolio enhancement. Statements including words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Endo's current expectations of future events based on existing trends and information and represent Endo's judgment only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting Endo's businesses, including, among other things, the following: the outcome of our strategic review, contingency planning and any potential restructuring; the timing, impact or results of any pending or future litigation, investigations or claims or actual or contingent liabilities, settlement discussions, negotiations or other adverse proceedings; our ability to satisfy judgments or settlements or pursue appeals including bonding requirements; our ability to adjust to changing market conditions; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our inability to maintain compliance with financial covenants and operating obligations which would expose us to potential events of default under our outstanding indebtedness; our ability to incur additional debt or equity financing for working capital, capital expenditures, business development, debt service requirements, acquisitions or general corporate or other purposes; our ability to refinance our indebtedness; a significant reduction in our short-term or long-term revenues which could cause us to be unable to fund our operations and liquidity needs or repay indebtedness. The occurrence or possibility of any such result has caused us to engage, and may result in further engagement in strategic reviews that ultimately may result in our pursuing one or more significant corporate transactions or other remedial measures, including on a preventative or proactive basis. Those remedial measures could include a potential corporate reorganization, restructuring or bankruptcy filing involving all or a portion of our business, asset sales or other divestitures, cost-saving initiatives, corporate realignments or strategic partnerships. Some of these measures could take significant time to implement and others may require judicial or other third-party approval. Any such actions may be complex, could entail significant costs and charges or could otherwise negatively impact shareholder value, and there can be no assurance that we will be able to accomplish any of these alternatives on terms acceptable to us, or at all, or that they will result in their intended benefits. Therefore, the reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Endo expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required to do so by law. Additional information concerning risk factors, including those referenced above, can be found in press releases issued by Endo, as well as Endo's public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with securities regulators in Canada, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Endo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Endo International plc