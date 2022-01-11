Enrollment Underway for CompTIA Tech Career Academy Online Campus Spring 2022 Term

IT-Ready Technical Support program prepares students for employment in IT with no prior experience or degrees necessary

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA Tech Career Academy is accepting applications for its Spring 2022 online campus term featuring IT-Ready Technical Support (Online), a 16-week program that prepares students for employment opportunities in IT even if they have no previous experience or advanced degrees.

As a non-profit, CompTIA Tech Career Academy trains and prepares adults for certification and success in IT jobs. Its sole motivation is to help students land and thrive in IT jobs in order to grow the tech workforce. Learn more at CompTIATech.org. (PRNewsfoto/CompTIA Tech Career Academy)

"We believe that a career in technology should be accessible to anyone ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work," said Nancy Hammervik, CEO of CompTIA Tech Career Academy.

CompTIA Tech Career Academy's spring term begins March 21 and concludes July 13, with three-hour daily sessions Monday through Friday each week. Students may enroll in the morning session (9 a.m. to Noon CT) or evening sessions (6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CT). The application deadline is January 20.

In the IT-Ready Technical Support (Online) Program students receive instruction in technology hardware and software skills ranging from building a computer from scratch to setting up and managing a network. They'll also receive targeted professional development to refine critical business skills, such as communication, conflict management, teamwork, critical thinking and problem-solving.

At the end of the virtual classroom instruction students sit for the CompTIA A+ exam, a vendor-neutral professional certification that is the IT industry's preferred qualifying credential for entry-level tech jobs.

"Technology is the lifeblood of every business right now, not just tech companies," Hammervik said. "For companies to grow and advance, they need a knowledgeable and capable tech staff. CompTIA Tech Career Academy graduates are ready to fill those roles."

CompTIA Tech Career Academy offers its students career placement services with opportunities to connect with a network of more than 100 employer partners.[1] Financial assistance options, including grants for qualifying students, low-interest loans and self-payment plans, are available.

"We don't want cost to be a barrier to entry for anyone interested in taking the first steps toward a career in IT," said Hammervik.

This month tune in to the morning (January 13) or evening (January 18) CompTIA Tech Career Academy Virtual Open House and explore the IT-Ready Technical Support (Online) Program. To register, or for more information, visit https://www.comptiatech.org/open-house.

Complete information on the CompTIA Tech Career Academy, including the online application form for the Spring 2022 term, is available at https://www.comptiatech.org/admissions/apply.

About CompTIA Tech Career Academy

A non-profit organization, CompTIA Tech Career Academy trains and prepares adults for certification and success in IT jobs. Its sole motivation is to help students land and thrive in IT jobs to grow the tech workforce. CTCA is a subsidiary of Creating IT Futures Foundation, a workforce philanthropic organization of the nonprofit and internationally respected tech trade association CompTIA. Learn more at CompTIATech.org.

1 CompTIA Tech Career Academy (CTCA) does not guarantee placement or employment to its applicants, students, or graduates. CTCA instructors and staff are advised to ensure that no such guarantee is ever made or implied in any advertising, brochures, and statements to applicants, students, and graduates.

