Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® Expands Foreign Partnerships to Help Members Grow Their Businesses Internationally

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® (SDAR) is forming new partnerships with foreign real estate associations, seizing on growing opportunities for its members to expand their businesses in international markets.

During the national REALTORS® convention held recently in San Diego, SDAR hosted 66 delegates from 24 countries for a tour of local properties and networking event, providing the setting to negotiate reciprocity agreements with real estate associations in foreign countries. These agreements will help link SDAR members to clients around the globe by building collaborations with international real estate professionals and providing a stronger connection to international buyers.

"The strength of the San Diego housing market and its robust economy make it especially appealing for international buyers who trust our members as experts to help them invest in real estate," said SDAR President Carla Farley. "We were grateful to host representatives from so many countries who, despite the complications of global travel during COVID, were eager to learn more about our market and new opportunities to invest."

According to the National Association of REALTORS®, from April 2020 to March 2021 foreign buyers purchased over $54 billion in U.S. residential properties, with California as the second largest destination among international buyers. Although this marks a decrease in foreign purchases during the pandemic, significant growth is expected as travel restrictions loosen over time and international students return to U.S. colleges.

In California, almost half of foreign buyers come from Asia, with neighboring Mexico and Canada also making significant investment in the region. By forming partnerships with these and a number of other counties across South America and Europe, SDAR is creating access to a global network that will maximize business potential for local REALTORS®. This not only creates opportunities to work with international buyers looking to purchase real estate in San Diego, but also to earn commissions from referring local buyers to properties outside of the United States.

Because San Diego is recognized as a focal point of interest in international real estate, SDAR's Global Real Estate department is devoted to expanding beyond the regional market. Its continued efforts to forge alliances with foreign real estate associations will enable SDAR members to have a greater share of the international market and create new business opportunities. To help prepare REALTORS® for expanding into global markets, SDAR also offers Certified International Property Specialist training as one of its many professional development courses.

"SDAR will stay at the forefront of San Diego's real estate industry thanks to these connections we are establishing to markets around the world," said Matias Susel, chair of SDAR's International Real Estate Committee. "For local brokers and agents who are motivated to bring in new clients, this is an exciting opportunity to expand their reach with the resurgence of interest from international buyers in our region."

For more information, contact SDAR at (858) 715-8000 or visit www.sdar.com.

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® is the largest trade association in San Diego County and one of the largest local REALTOR® associations in California. We help our members, who adhere to a code of ethics and professional standards, sell more homes. We also help people realize the dream of home ownership, and we are dedicated to protecting private property rights. You can follow SDAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

View original content:

SOURCE Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS®