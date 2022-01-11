Harvest Partners Announces Promotions

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Partners, LP ("Harvest" or "the Firm"), an established private equity firm with a 40-year history of investing in middle-market companies, is pleased to announce the following promotions across its private equity, structured capital, and credit strategies:

Stephen Fessler has been promoted to Partner from Principal

Sean Kapur and Lucas Rogers have been promoted to Principal from Vice President

Matthew Bruckmann and Mijana Djurdjevic have been promoted to Vice President from Senior Associate

Private Equity

Mr. Fessler joined Harvest in 2013 and devotes the majority of his time to the business and industrial services sectors. He currently serves on the boards of Service Express, Yellowstone Landscape, and Advanced Dermatology. In addition, he has been involved with several current and past Harvest portfolio companies, including Convergint Technologies, Valet Living, and Athletico Physical Therapy. He has a B.S. in Accounting and Finance from the University of Kansas.

Michael DeFlorio, Chief Executive Officer of Harvest, said, "Steve has been instrumental in helping us create attractive new investments and in actively working with our portfolio companies to help them grow and prosper. We have great confidence in his talent and abilities and are pleased to name him as our partner."

Lucas Rogers joined Harvest in 2018 as a Senior Associate and has been involved in investments in the business services sector including Integrity Marketing Group, Galway Insurance Holdings, and Yellowstone Landscape. He has a B.S. in Economics from the University of North Carolina, an M.S. in Finance from George Washington University, and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Matthew Bruckmann joined Harvest in 2018 as an Associate and has worked on investments in the business services sector, including Epiq, Insight Global, and Yellowstone Landscape. He has a B.A. in Economics from Harvard College.

Harvest Partners Structured Capital Fund ("Harvest SCF") – non-control private equity strategy

Mijana Djurdjevic joined Harvest in 2020 as a Senior Associate. Prior to joining Harvest SCF, Mijana was an Associate at Advent International where she focused on leveraged buyout and growth equity investments in the Retail, Consumer, and Leisure sectors. She has a B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Steve Duke and Sean Murphy, Partners and co-heads of Harvest SCF, said, "Mijana has been an essential member of our team, helping support the continued growth of the Harvest SCF strategy through assistance with new investment execution, oversight of our portfolio companies, and development of the team. She is a valued member of the Firm."

Harvest Partners Credit ("HPC") –credit strategy

Sean Kapur joined Harvest in 2019 as a Vice President. Prior to joining Harvest, he was a Vice President at PennantPark Investment Advisers, where he focused on middle-market direct lending and credit opportunities. He has a B.A. in Economics from New York University.

Dan Glickman, Partner and Head of HPC and Capital Markets, said, "Sean has played an integral role establishing and building out our credit business. His promotion reflects his many contributions and dedication to the Firm."

About Harvest Partners

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners, LP is an established New York-based private equity investment firm that focuses on investments in middle-market companies in the business services & industrial services, consumer, healthcare, industrials and software industries. Harvest's control strategy leverages the firm's 40 years of experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth. For more information, please visit www.harvestpartners.com.

