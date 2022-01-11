HealthGigJobs Services, Inc. is launching an industry disruptor Marketplace merging the healthcare gig economy with the member economy.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthGigJobs Services, Inc., announces the launch of HealthGigJobs Marketplace which matches verified healthcare businesses with verified and licensed healthcare professionals for on-demand gigs.

HealthGigJobs is first to market technology with an order-driven exchange that allows verified healthcare employers to negotiate and set terms for on-demand work directly with verified healthcare professionals, utilizing a dynamic bid/counterbid process.

HealthGigJobs has launched the first order-driven exchange allowing verified user members to set and negotiate prices directly with each other through the utilization of a dynamic bidding process. Marketplace enables healthcare professionals to earn higher incomes from matched gigs and businesses to lower labor cost by connecting members directly with each other. Marketplace eliminates expensive middlemen such as staffing agencies, recruiters or job boards who charge high fees for their services, and instead passes those savings directly on to its members.

The company is first to market with technology where businesses can simultaneously negotiate prices and terms with multiple matched healthcare professionals, while healthcare professionals can at the same time bid and negotiate on multiple engagements. Professionals are engaged as independent contractors working for themselves, and have the ability to utilize the platform to scale their own businesses.

Gigs can be structured to last from couple of hours to several weeks. These engagements allow for more flexible work arrangements as they can be posted at short notice to meet elastic labor demand.

Leon de Jerez, Co-Founder and CEO said: "We believe that the gig economy within healthcare will grow in both size and importance. To exploit and benefit from this trend to its fullest, employers and healthcare professionals demand a simple and price-effective platform that connects them directly while at the same time being fully transparent."

Rick Yarosh, Co-Founder, President and the originator of the Marketplace concept said: "HealthGigJobs provides workers with options to earn income or get experience with greater flexibility which matches their skills, ambitions, and supports work-life balance. They are in control of time availability and how much they want to get paid."

The HealthGigJobs Marketplace is currently open for member registration of both professionals and businesses in Florida. For its initial roll-out in 2022, Marketplace will focus on being operational in TX, GA, NC, SC and TN. It will subsequently be rolled out nationally.

About HealthGigJobs Services

To learn more about HealthGigJobs Services, please visit the Company website at www.HealthGigJobs.com

