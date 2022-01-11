LIME PAINTING RANKED AMONG TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR'S HIGHLY COMPETITIVE FRANCHISE 500®

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIME Painting was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2022 Franchise 500® ranks LIME Painting as 468 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. The brand opened 20 new locations throughout 2021, raising their total number of locations from 10 to 30 in operation. The brand is also happy to say that they will be closing out the year with 60 locations still in various levels of development throughout the United States including Indianapolis, Austin, and Oklahoma.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. LIME Painting's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view LIME Painting in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 11th.

About LIME Painting

After discovering his passion for home improvement while owning his first painting LLC, Nick Lopez founded LIME Painting in 2013 to set the standard of excellence in painting high-end residential and commercial properties. Five years later, he put his perfected business model to the test and began franchising to provide high-quality interior and exterior painting, coating, and other restoration services to maintain the aesthetic and integrity of luxury properties across the country. LIME Painting currently serves luxury home and business owners in all 34 locations in 14 states. For more information, go to https://limepainting.com/

