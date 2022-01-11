loanDepot Wholesale adds new functionality to mello®Broker Portal Upgrades further streamline closing process for partners as wholesale business gains momentum in 2022

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soon after launching "Closing Connection" in its mello®Broker Portal, loanDepot Wholesale, a top five wholesale lender, will introduce new upgrades to further streamline the closing process for brokers and settlement agents through its user-friendly, proprietary technology. The upgrades are part of the company's ongoing efforts to enhance the loan origination process for the benefit of its partners and customers as the wholesale business continues to grow and gain momentum heading into 2022.

loanDepot logo. (PRNewsFoto/LoanDepot.com, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/LD Holdings Group LLC)

"As we continue to grow loanDepot Wholesale, it's critical to provide our partners with the services and technology they need to best serve their buyers, especially in today's competitive market," said loanDepot Wholesale's Senior Vice President of Sales Mike Klotz. "In the few short months since launching Closing Connection in our proprietary broker portal, we've received excellent feedback on the speed and efficiency at which brokers have been able to close, and these new features take the platform a step further extending enhanced functionality to settlement agents. We anticipate a great response to these latest updates and have even more in the works for 2022."

New Closing Connection functions for settlement agents include:

Simple Sign-On – Quick one-time credentials set-up process with a simple sign-on screen using email address and created password.

Pipeline View – Settlement agents can view loans associated with their email address on the pipeline screen, providing quick access to all loans in process

Schedule Closing – In addition to scheduling, rescheduling or canceling a closing date, a closing calendar takes into consideration current turn times and closing capacity.

Retrieve & Upload Documents – Retrieve closing documents and upload executed package. View and upload other funding conditions.

The new functions are scheduled to launch in the middle of this month, with more updates to follow as the year progresses.

loanDepot Wholesale is the third-party origination division of loanDepot, licensed to serve mortgage originators in 48 states and the District of Columbia. loanDepot Wholesale provides a fast, integrated, and seamless technology-based lending experience for business partners and their customers. To learn more and apply for partnership visit LDWholesale.com.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

