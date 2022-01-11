RiverMeadow Announces New Multi-Cloud Disaster Recovery Platform Capability

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software Inc., a leading provider of Multi-Cloud Migration Software and Services, announced today that it is expanding its product portfolio to include Disaster Recovery (DR) Platform capability.

The new DR Platform capability offers a highly cost-effective way for customers to protect their VMware vSphere workloads that run on-premise or in VMware on ANY Public Cloud, including AVS (Azure VMware Solution), GCVE (Google Cloud VMware Engine), VMC (VMware Cloud on AWS), OCVS (Oracle Cloud VMware Solution) and IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions, with the use of Object Storage for highly cost-effective DR.

According to Jim Jordan, President and CEO of RiverMeadow, "our new DR Platform capability has been developed in response to extensive demand from our customers and partners for an integrated cloud migration and DR solution. This new capability enables them to lift, optimize and protect their workloads with all the flexibility and scale they require through one single pane of glass."

Backup and recovery operations are set up and managed through an easy-to-use, self-service dashboard – click here to watch the DR Platform Demo:

Key benefits include:

Quick and Easy Deployment: Setup and deployment are simple and fast, with no need for a dedicated Disaster Recovery site

Optimal Business Continuity: The Platform is designed for asynchronous replication with orchestration workflows that are optimized to achieve predetermined Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) and Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs)

Low-cost Storage Option: Azure Blob, Amazon S3 or Google Cloud Storage provide a low-cost Object Storage option as the target for replication data

Recovery Flexibility: RiverMeadow offers customers ultimate flexibility during recovery to address various use case needs. Workloads can be recovered to the Source or Target vSphere environment based on the selected Recovery Point:

Common Use Cases:

"RiverMeadow makes DR more affordable by allowing customers the ability to protect not only mission critical workloads but also any workload by leveraging low-cost storage options," explains Greg Dennis, CTO at RiverMeadow. "Customers are now able to protect themselves against ransomware and other malicious attacks by being able to recover workloads in minutes to a last known good configuration"

About RiverMeadow: RiverMeadow is a Multi-Cloud Migration Services and DR Company with Product capability that will Lift, Optimize and Protect workloads faster, better and more cost-effectively. Press Contact: email: emma@rivermeadow.com; phone: +44 (0)7949 278 497

The DR Platform supports the following common use cases / source and target options

RiverMeadow provides integrated, end-to-end Multi-Cloud Migration services and software to dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk associated with moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public, private and hybrid clouds. From Discovery and Assessment through Cloud Migration and Optimization, RiverMeadow accelerates your journey to the cloud, ensuring a successful outcome regardless of scale or complexity. (PRNewsfoto/RiverMeadow Software Inc.)

