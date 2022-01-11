Stickley Introduces Its 2022 Collector Edition, the Meadowflower Cabinet

MANLIUS, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stickley has launched its new Collector Edition for 2022, the 23rd in its series of annual limited-edition collectible pieces. The Meadowflower Cabinet is a versatile, multi-room piece that provides storage and a functional surface wherever it's needed. A brand-new Stickley design crafted of solid white oak, it's a fresh spin on Mission style, with striking inlays in the style of Harvey Ellis but drawn with a beautiful modern touch.

Meadowflower's original inlay panels are designed to send a subtle message. In the Victorian practice of floriography, each species of flower is assigned a meaning and combines with others for more complex messages. Fittingly, the Meadowflower Cabinet's stylized arrangement of cornflower and mint expresses "comfort in difficult times", while the 22 points on the flowers symbolize this new year.

Combining time-honored Mission construction features with more contemporary style details, the Meadowflower Cabinet is equally at home in traditional and modern settings. It includes pinned mortise-and-tenon joinery, an elevated top that doubles its surface area, an adjustable shelf behind two doors, and metal pyramid knobs. The cabinet's modest dimensions allow it to function as a bedside table, kitchen organizer, lamp table, entry console, and more. And it is available in any of Stickley's rich oak finishes.

"We're very excited by the beauty, lightness, and versatility of the Meadowflower Cabinet, which has so much to offer in terms of style and function," said Edward J. Audi, President of L. & J.G. Stickley. "And its design communicates an empathetic message to our customers; we've been through so much together during the past two years, and we want them to know how much they're appreciated."

The 2022 Collector Edition Meadowflower Cabinet can be purchased directly from authorized Stickley dealers nationwide. Consumers have the option of placing pre-orders through February 7; those pre-orders will receive a cabinet with a custom-numbered plaque affixed to the interior. See stickley.com or shopstickley.com for complete details.

L. & J.G. Stickley, Inc. recently celebrated 120 years as a manufacturer of fine furniture, handcrafting from solid woods and using traditional techniques that have stood the test of time.

