FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Myotek and Sea Link, leading Tier 1 and Tier 2 automotive suppliers, along with their affiliates Amptech and Hicks Plastics, announced today the launch of LUXIT Group, a leading technology expert in vehicle small lamp design, with a mission to inspire and guide the evolution of lighting for styling, branding, performance, and safety.

Vehicle lighting leaders Myotek, Sea Link are now LUXIT Group

Myotek will serve OEM customers, Sea Link Tier 1 customers as separate divisions.

"For our employees and all of our stake holders, it is important to bring our four companies under a common name as one streamlined organization," said LUXIT Chief Executive Officer Stephane Vedie. "We all belong to one team and share the same goals. With the new year comes a great opportunity for us to launch our new organization, with Myotek serving as our brand for Tier 1 business and Sea Link as our brand for Tier 2 business.

"We are positioning LUXIT as a global leader for automotive small lamp, auxiliary lighting, and components for both exterior and interior applications," Vedie continued. "With our global footprint and full vertical integration, we are able to serve our customers with speed, creativity, and flexibility."

"LUXIT's innovations and performance have driven significant growth for our automotive companies," said Brian McGee, managing partner of New Water Capital, the majority shareholder of LUXIT Group. "We have the leadership, financial resources, and the right technology in place for LUXIT to reach new heights in growth and operational excellence."

About LUXIT Group

LUXIT (LUXITGroup.com) is a company of world-leading technology experts in vehicle small lamp design and manufacture, headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, serving OEMs and Tier 1 customers separately under two divisions. Myotek, the Tier 1 division, is highly regarded as a leading designer, manufacturer, and supplier of innovative vehicle lighting. Myotek leverages global reach and logistical efficiency with its tech center in Irvine, California; international sales and engineering offices in Michigan, Taiwan, and China; and four manufacturing facilities in the United States, two in Taiwan, and two in China to serve OEM customers with unique solutions, competitive pricing, and aggressive time to market.

Sea Link, the Tier 2 division headquartered in Largo, Florida, is a leading supplier of vehicle lighting components and infotainment engineering and manufacturing solutions. Sea Link specializes in cost-effective, precision-quality complex die casting; thixomolding; injection molding; metallization; PCB assembly, and assembled components. Four U.S. manufacturing facilities and two in China facilitate the company's time-efficient solutions, backed by sales and engineering offices in both Michigan and China to serve Tier 1 customers.

CONTACT: Bonnie Osborn

bonnieosborn@comcast.net

916-212-9110

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Myotek/Sea Link