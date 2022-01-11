VOYlegal Expands Reach, Announces 414% Revenue Growth in 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VOYlegal, an innovative legal search firm that matches top attorneys with leading employers, today announced record growth in 2021, delivering on a strategic plan to meet increasing demand from existing clients and to serve new clients in more markets.

The firm grew its year-over-year revenue by 414% last year. "We saw a strong increase in demand for our services throughout 2021 and expect that to stay high well into 2022. We have very intentionally grown our headcount by almost 70% over the last year, and this expansion has allowed us to better serve clients nationwide," said Miten Shah, co-founder and Managing Principal of VOYlegal.

Significant milestones included:

The acquisition of recruiting staff from leading competitors, with more than twenty years of cumulative industry experience.

Expansion to serve employers in 23 territories, with new on-the-ground staff in Boston , Chicago , Miami , and Philadelphia , and additions to teams in New York and California .

Growth of internal operations staff, including the addition of Nikki Buchanan from the recruiting department of Morgan Lewis as the company's new Operations Manager.

Helping 93 distinct clients with talent acquisition, ranging from top AmLaw firms and well-respected boutique and regional firms to national corporations.

VOYlegal's 2021 growth was facilitated in part by its unique cloud-native platform. Founded ten years ago as one of the country's few remote legal recruiting firms, the company avoided the problems faced by many employers transitioning to a dispersed work environment. Instead, VOYlegal leveraged its experience as a remote-work pioneer in the industry, nimbly expanding, onboarding, and integrating new team members to best meet client and candidate needs.

Just last year, working remotely and across multiple territories, VOYlegal's team assisted with McDermott Will & Emery's expansion in Tokyo through acquisition of IP litigation partner Mac Fox; led the move of New York-based partner Ron Nardini to head the tax practice of Vinson & Elkins; and assisted Greenberg Traurig with its hiring of Bill Michael to co-chair the firm's trial practice group in Minneapolis and Miami.

"Our recruiters are some of the industry's best and embrace our team-oriented company culture that is built around collaboration, innovation, and establishing long-term relationships with both candidates and clients," said Dareth Finn, VOYlegal's Managing Director. "As we approach the 10th anniversary of VOY's founding this spring, it's exciting to know we are a trusted search firm that clients repeatedly turn to for some of their most important hiring needs."

VOYlegal is an innovative legal search firm that specializes in placing top attorney talent with elite legal employers nationwide. VOY represents partner, counsel, and associate candidates in making strategic moves to advance their careers. VOY assists some of the nation's top law firms in achieving their talent acquisition and growth goals. For more information, visit VOYlegal.com.

