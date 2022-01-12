Bain & Company is the top-ranked consulting firm on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list

The firm is the only company to earn five number one rankings from Glassdoor and has consistently ranked in the top four for each of the last 14 years

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company ranked as the top consulting firm on Glassdoor's list of 100 Best Places to Work, ranking #3 among large U.S. companies. It is currently the only company to earn a number one ranking on five separate occasions, and the firm has consistently ranked in the top four since Glassdoor founded the list in 2008.

"Over the past year, we achieved unprecedented growth across our entire firm, while continuing to evolve the ways we work together as a team," said Kara Gruver, Bain & Company's chief talent officer. "It has been remarkable to see our unique culture grow and shift in real time as our world has changed. This recognition is a testament to our employees and their commitment to one another and our clients. I remain inspired and humbled by our teams and look forward to continuing to make Bain a great place to work for everyone."

In their reviews on Glassdoor, employees praised Bain & Company's commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive culture, camaraderie among teams, intellectually challenging and rewarding work, and flexible career paths.

"You work on meaningful and complex challenges, while doing so in teams of smart, humble and creative colleagues," said an employee in San Francisco. "You learn how to frame and solve problems and collaborate effectively within Bain and with clients. Bain also offers tremendous flexibility and flexible career paths beyond consulting."

An employee in Chicago highlighted an inspiring peer group. "Amazing colleagues who help you grow and develop," she said. She also noted "the ability to build your own Bain career in a way that allows you to live life fully on all fronts—both inside and outside of work."

An employee in Boston pointed to Bain's "extremely willing-to-help atmosphere," while someone in Seattle appreciated the plentiful "networking opportunities and growth experiences" the firm provides.

An employee in San Francisco noted Bain's focus on apprenticeship and mentorship. "Managers and partners are very willing to help with all aspects of professional development, such as finding opportunities to practice specific skills and talking about long-term career goals."

The annual Glassdoor ranking is based on reviews from employees who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environment and key workplace attributes, such as compensation, culture and values, senior management and work-life balance. The complete list is available at Best Places to Work in 2022.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 63 offices in 38 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a gold rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 2% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

