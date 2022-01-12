Captain D's Expands into Chicagoland with Newest Restaurant Opening in Posen, Illinois - Fast Casual Seafood Leader Celebrates Posen Grand Opening Jan. 15 with Giveaways All Day; 25% of Sales Donated to Local Charity -

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's , the nation's leading fast-casual seafood restaurant, recently opened its newest franchised restaurant in Posen, Illinois. Located at 3021 W. 147th St., the Posen location is the brand's first in the greater Chicagoland market and eighth in Illinois. To celebrate this debut, Captain D's is hosting a grand opening celebration for the community on Saturday, Jan. 15 with giveaways planned from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. In addition, 25% of sales from the day will benefit local non-profit Blue Cap.

Giveaways and specials at the Captain D's Posen restaurant on Jan. 15 include:

Customers can enter their Jan. 15 restaurant receipt for a chance to win one of three $100 Captain D's gift cards. Drawings will be held at 1 p.m. , 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Customer does not have to be present to win.

One complimentary 6-piece order of hush puppies with every $20 purchase. Available all day.

Ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. with restaurant owners Tina and Hardik Patel and Village of Posen Mayor Frank Podbielniak .

The dining room of the Captain D's in Posen seats 22 and features the brand's signature coastal design. Vibrant colors and décor create a fun and welcoming atmosphere where friends and families can come together and enjoy a wide selection of classic seafood meals expertly chef-crafted and cooked fresh to order. Favorites include Captain D's famous Batter Dipped Fish - hand-dipped into a signature batter prepared in-house every day, hand-breaded catfish fillets and the giant fish sandwich. Popular sides like golden brown hush puppies or coleslaw are mixed and prepared from scratch every day in the restaurant.

The Posen restaurant is part of a historic seafood tradition that began when Captain D's Seafood Restaurant first opened its doors in Tennessee in 1969. The brand's commitment to serving quality seafood at a great value has been the core mission from the beginning.

"Hardik and I are so happy to bring Captain D's unparalleled guest experience and freshly prepared seafood at affordable prices to Posen and the surrounding area," says Tina Patel. "We are dedicated to ensuring our restaurant is a place where Chicagoans can share really great seafood in a warm and family-friendly environment at an unbeatable value. The community has welcomed us with open arms, and we look forward to celebrating with them at our grand opening event."

Fueled by a continued surge in franchise development, Captain D's is a rapidly growing concept. The brand is slated to open multiple additional new restaurants on the heels of its Posen debut and further fuel its Midwest expansion over the next several years. This latest opening is the first of several Captain D's planned for the Chicago area, including a new restaurant in Matteson, Illinois, opening later this year.

Located in South Chicago right off 147th and Sibley Blvd at 3021 W. 147th St., the Posen Captain D's is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call ahead orders can be placed by calling 708-897-0119. For more information, visit www.captainds.com

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 540 restaurants in 23 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast-casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter-dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia, and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts, and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

