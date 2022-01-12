Daikin Applied Invests in Long-Term Customer Care and Innovation with Two Acquisitions

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied Americas today announced that it has made majority investments in two of its current equipment, services and parts representatives —Detroit-based ThermalNetics and TriState HVAC Equipment, which serves customers in Philadelphia and the surrounding tri-state area.

Combining the proven track record and expertise that both firms bring with the backing of Daikin, the global HVAC leader, gives engineers, contractors, and facility owners the comprehensive solutions and assistance they require to improve comfort, air quality and sustainability.

"Our mission is to deliver innovative solutions and an exceptional customer experience," said Mike Schwartz, president and CEO of Daikin Applied. "That means solving today's challenges with speed and agility, and having a long-term roadmap to continue to support customers throughout the lifecycle of their equipment and buildings. With ThermalNetics and TriState as part of the Daikin Group, we have the people, technology and structure to evolve with our customers."

In the heating and cooling business for 50 years, ThermalNetics is an authorized Daikin Applied and VRV representative across eastern Michigan. ThermalNetics also services and repairs a range of HVAC equipment. To bolster those capabilities, the regional Daikin Applied factory service team will join the firm to bring holistic support to customers.

"Aligning our teams allows us to better achieve our core focus of creating more comfortable and healthy indoor environments through innovative HVAC solutions," said ThermalNetics president Rick Sutkiewicz, who will continue to lead the business. "With the region's top engineering and technical talent under one flag, we can provide even greater coordination, responsiveness and results."

TriState HVAC Equipment is a multi-manufacturer representative in the Philadelphia market. It delivers technology and support to organizations across the eastern portion of Pennsylvania, as well as southern New Jersey. The firm has represented Daikin and its predecessor for over 30 years, now selling applied and VRV solutions, and handled equipment startup and service since the late 90s.

"As we've continued to grow so have the demands on our customers," said Tony Greener, managing partner at TriState HVAC Equipment. "Digital connectivity, IAQ, ecological stewardship — these are all pressing needs and concerns. The close connection and collaboration with Daikin further fuel our ability to innovate and meet these and future needs."

Greener and co-managing partner Joe Callahan will remain and run the firm.

"These are ultimately investments in our customers," said Taka Inoue, executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer, Daikin North America LLC, the Daikin division that produces VRV systems, and other products for light-commercial and residential use. "Whether for a commercial building owner or residential homeowner, the focus is the same. We're always looking for opportunities to improve the customer experience and deliver an ideal environment to grow together."

Along with Daikin, ThermalNetics and TriState represent a broad range of other leading HVAC equipment manufacturers. Details on their full suite of products and services are available at www.thermalnetics.com and www.tristatehvac.com.

