Darling Ingredients’ Rousselot Health Brand Announces Partnership with Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today announced that its Rousselot Health brand, the global leader of collagen-based solutions, has partnered with the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI), a California-based research institute focused on regenerative medicine. Through this strategic partnership, Rousselot and TIBI will collaborate on the development of gelatin-based therapies and their translation to the clinic. Rousselot will supply TIBI with X-Pure® modified gelatins such as X-Pure GelMA, while exchanging insights on the behavior of gelatin in the institute's research and clinical trials.

With more than 130 years of gelatin and collagen expertise, Rousselot created X-Pure®, a full range of biomedical gelatins and modified gelatins, characterized by their unmatched purity (<10EU/g endotoxin) and consistency, as well as full compliance with GMP. Part of this range, Rousselot's X-Pure® GelMA modified gelatins have already been tested and recognized for their premium quality by TIBI's researchers.

"We are excited to partner with Rousselot and to be able to use Rousselot's modified gelatins for our research", explains Ali Khademhosseini, CEO of TIBI. "Modified gelatins have proven to be powerful biomaterials in the regenerative medicine field, and we have been using them heavily over the past few years. I am certain that high-quality, purified GelMA will support both our in vitro and in vivo research and development. With X-Pure GelMA, we will be able to make further strides in the clinical translation of our research to accelerate the development of new therapies."

"We are pleased to collaborate with TIBI and its world-renowned team of researchers", said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and CEO of Darling Ingredients. "X-Pure® modified gelatins have been a successful innovation within Rousselot's biomedical division. Their unique properties make them ideal for biomedical research and subsequent clinical translation. We are proud to be a part of TIBI's efforts to develop viable biomedical solutions that will help patients around the world."

The Partnership is effective from January 1st, 2022 and will have an initial duration of two years, fostering a close collaboration between TIBI's experts on [microneedles, 3D-bioprinting] and Rousselot's experts in collagen- and gelatin-based biomaterials.

About the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

The TIBI is a non-profit research organization that invents and fosters practical solutions that restore or enhance the health of individuals. The Institute is made possible through an endowment from the late Dr. Paul I. Terasaki, a pioneer in the field of organ transplant technology. www.terasaki.org

About Rousselot® Biomedical

As the most recent strategic segment within Rousselot, we have drawn upon Rousselot's 130+ years of worldwide expertise and proven track record of pharmaceutical gelatins and collagens to develop innovative ranges of purified, modified, and non-modified gelatins and collagens for biomedical applications. Offering unique advantages to assure performance, quality and safety from bench to clinic, Rousselot® X-Pure® and Rousselot® Quali-Pure™ provide consistent quality and are backed by strong scientific data and ongoing research. Rousselot Biomedical is committed to supporting end-to-end partnerships to help "advancing medical science". www.rousselot.com/biomedical

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling Ingredients named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021, to learn more Darling Ingredients: The greenest Company on the planet - 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders (50climateleaders.com) . The Company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

