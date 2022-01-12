DETROIT-BASED PRIVATE SECURITY LEADER CITY SHIELD SECURITY SERVICES BROADENS AND STRENGTHENS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP WITH PROMOTION OF DECORATED VETERAN LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

DETROIT, Mich., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Shield Security Services, the leading provider of security services and strategies in the region, has broadened and strengthened its executive leadership team to support its continuing growth and pool of expertise. Joe Piersante, a heavily decorated 46-year law enforcement veteran, has been promoted from Senior Director to Vice President, Special Operations and Soft Target Programs; and Anthony Topp, a former Detroit Police Department Captain with 26 years of law enforcement and private sector security management experience, has been named Director of Operations.

"We are excited to add Joe and Anthony to our leadership team," said City Shield Security Services' Managing Partner Al Shenouda. "Both gentlemen help us advance our core mission to provide transformational security services and strategies at the highest levels, offering a higher degree of professionalism through our collective 200 years' experience and a proprietary training program that draws from it."

Joe Piersante served with the University of Michigan Police Department since May 1991, ascending to Director of University Security Services in 2014. In that role, he was responsible for safety and security for all major events at the University, including athletic events at Michigan Stadium, Crisler Center, and Yost Arena. He was also responsible for executive protection, infrastructure protection, and museum security.

His early law enforcement career included 20 years of distinguished service with the Detroit Police Department, including 16 years as a supervisor. He commanded over 200 tactical operations, and co-supervised two federal law enforcement task forces and was sworn in as a U.S. Marshal.

Piersante is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and that agency's Police Executive Development School. He has extensive training and certification in high-risk situations, advanced special weapons and tactics, hostage rescue, negotiation, and executive protection. He served as Director of Special Operations at City Shield since 2020.

Anthony Topp brings more than 26 years of law enforcement and private sector security management experience to City Shield's operations team. Beginning his career with the Detroit Police Department, Anthony rose to the role of Captain of the Second Precinct, which includes about 8.7 square miles and approximately 52,000 residents.

In 2015 Topp transitioned to leadership roles at private security organizations where he leveraged his experience to lead complex investigations and identification and refinement of security protocols for large organizations. He most recently served as Director of Security for Southfield Public Schools, where in addition to his regular duties, he established deep connections with the community to mentor youth and act as a security resource for administrators and community members. Topp in 2019 worked in City Shield's Special Operations' executive protection team.

About City Shield Security Services: City Shield Security Services is a nationally leading, Detroit-based security strategies and services provider that is transforming the industry through its professionalism, sophistication, and high-level of customer responsiveness. City Shield provides a broad range of services, with specialties in large event security, concierge city district services, corporate security analysis and services, critical infrastructure protection, soft target protection, executive protection programs, and more. City Shield's leadership has nearly 200 years of combined experience consisting of highly trained professionals from law enforcement and agencies including: Homeland Security, CIA, FBI, NSA, Secret Service, National Counterterrorism Center, Detroit Police, and all branches of the U.S. Military. City Shield's principled approach to service is based on a thorough assessment that matches services to each client's need. No cookie cutter plans, or approaches are involved, and a City Shield principal is always directly involved to ensure quality of services. Learn more at https://cityshieldsecurity.com/.

