EXPLORE NEW HOBBIES AND RESOLUTIONS WITH CASIO

DOVER, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new year represents a fresh start and brings the opportunity to explore new hobbies and set attainable and meaningful resolutions to help transform your lifestyle. Whether your goal is to try a new outdoor activity, make a commitment to fitness or freshen up your wardrobe, Casio has you covered. From reliable timepieces to help track your fitness and outdoor activities to functional and refined ones, Casio offers the ideal timepiece to help support the activities that spark passion in your life.

Make Outdoors Part of 2022

For adventures big or small, Casio's PRO TREK PRG240-5 offers durability, comfort and is packed with technology to help you enjoy the great outdoors. Triple sensor technology measures altitude, barometric pressure and compass bearing to help you predict weather variations and guide you through hikes. Its solar power capability ensures a stable operation even when using power-hungry functions. Additional features include 100-meter water resistance, low temperature resistance, a countdown timer, alarms and more. The PRG240-5 ($280) features a black case and bezel, a digital display, large buttons for ease of operation and a resin band for added comfort. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit PROTREK.Casio.com .

Make a Commitment to Fitness

Enhance your physical and mental health and keep track of your daily fitness goals with G-SHOCK's step trackers. The GMDB800-1 , for her, and the GBA900-7A , for him, boast health and fitness functions to help users track and enhance workouts. Both feature Bluetooth® connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected App (GMDB800-4) and G-SHOCK MOVE app (GBA900-7A), allowing users to access useful data from their workouts. The GMDB800-1 ($99) comes in a black case and band with rose gold accents, while the GBA900-7A ($130) arrives in a sleek, all-white case and band with black accents. For more information on Casio's G-SHOCK collection of timepieces, please visit gshock.com .

New Year, New Style

Refreshing your look is a great way to kick-start the new year. Add a statement piece that not only complements your look but helps you stay on track of your daily routine.

The Vintage A100WE-1AVT (MSRP: $54.95) is a sleek 70s inspired unisex timepiece designed for easy, everyday wear. It features a distinctive four front button design, inverted LCD display, LED light and stopwatch. This retro must-have comes in a nickel-free plated case and stainless-steel band that features a slide-type clasp, letting users easily adjust the length without special tools. For more information on Casio's Vintage collection of timepieces, please visit Vintage.Casio.com .

The slim EDIFICE EFSS570DC-1A ($270) offers a clean design in a modern gray octagonal bezel with soft yellow accents. With solar power capabilities, water resistance up to 100 meters and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, the EFSS570DC-1A will become your everyday timepiece. Additional features include a date display and three dials to display seconds, stopwatch minutes and stopwatch seconds. For more information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit Edifice.Casio.com .

