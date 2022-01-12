Hydro Systems Unveils Multi-Washer 3000 Series with EvoClean for On-Premise Laundry

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Systems, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the release of the Multi-Washer 3000 Series with EvoClean for reliable chemical dispensing for on-premise laundries. One system can support up to three washers and dose up to eight chemicals while offering detailed reporting to reduce costs.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

"The Multi-Washer 3000 Series is a water-powered dispensing system that provides reliable and accurate dosing across all washers operating in a laundry facility. This helps our customers reduce water, energy and rewash costs," said John Goetz, Global Product Manager, Hydro Systems.

Featuring an innovative controller, the Multi-Washer 3000 uses Hydro's EvoClean dispenser to deliver precise doses and is simple to configure and maintain. Unlike peristaltic pumps, it improves accuracy, and the output does not change over time.

The system also leverages Hydro Connect, a cloud-based management tool that provides laundries with insightful data and recommendations to improve operational efficiency and profitability. Hydro Connect also allows for configuration changes from any global location with an internet connection. Users can drastically reduce maintenance costs by adding a formula, changing a dosing amount, or switching the dosing mode without traveling to a site.

"Multi-Washer 3000 Series is yet another example of how Hydro Connect is giving chemical providers and end-users increased visibility into their operations so they can optimize production, reduce costs and enhance customer satisfaction," added Goetz.

For more information, visit hydrosystemsco.com/product/multi-washer-3000-series.

About Hydro Systems:

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio and with offices and support teams around the globe, Hydro Systems is a world leader in delivering chemical dispensing and dosing solutions including equipment, software and services. With strategic partnerships, innovative solutions and more than 50 years of experience, Hydro Systems is committed to enriching the lives of its customers by creating a cleaner, more sustainable world. Its products serve numerous dosing and dispensing applications within commercial cleaning, laundry, warewash, food service, industrial, irrigation, horticulture, animal health and other industries. Hydro Systems helps its customers ensure dosing is always accurate, safe and cost effective so that its customers can clean with confidence. For more information, visit www.hydrosystemsco.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

