Massage Heights Franchising Launches Outside the Room Podcast Hosted by Industry Leader CG Funk

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights, a North America spa franchise brand offering high-quality massage, skincare and wellness services, announced today the premiere of Outside the Room – an engaging, lively podcast and virtual show, hosted by massage industry veteran CG Funk, the company's Senior Vice President of Culture and Industry Relations.

An industry first, Outside the Room is the first-ever podcast and virtual show that aims to further support the work of massage therapists and estheticians and increase awareness on the purpose and value of these wellness careers.

The podcast version will be available on the Massage Heights website, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Audible and more, and the virtual shows will be housed on YouTube. Each 30-minute episode will feature a regular cadence of special guests and cover topics such as industry news, research, real-life massage and skincare stories, Massage Heights brand innovations and inspirational messaging. The first episode will launch on January 14, 2022 and feature massage industry icon Benny Vaughn, a licensed massage therapist, specialist in sports massage and a certified athletic trainer, who has been a pioneer and trailblazer in the industry for nearly 50 years. Episode two, airing in February, will feature Dr. Tiffany Field, Director of the Touch Research Institute and Lynda Solien-Wolfe, Chair of the Massage Makes Me Happy initiative under the Global Wellness Institute.

"Massage therapists and estheticians spend 80% of their workdays with a guest behind closed doors, which can be isolating and keep them disconnected from the larger world of wellness." Funk said. "This inspired the name Outside the Room. The podcast and virtual show will serve as a place for professionals in the industry to learn, grow and connect together as hands-on healers, helping to build a community and a resource for massage therapists and estheticians. "

Outside the Room will highlight and bring much needed attention to massage therapists and estheticians and the importance of their work and career. In addition to this initiative, the Massage Heights brand is actively taking steps to increase and support its company culture through care programs, training, self-care initiatives and more.

The podcast and virtual show is one of many initiatives Funk plans to implement to support, highlight and honor the work of massage therapists and estheticians. Her 30-year experience in the spa, beauty and franchise industries lends significant credibility and benefits for the platform. Recently, Funk was elected to the International Spa Association's Board of Directors and will begin her term in May 2022. In addition to various leadership roles, Funk is an Arizona licensed massage therapist, California certified massage therapist and an advanced cranial sacral therapist. Her background includes massage business owner, massage and bodywork instructor and continuing education provider, and she's also dedicated time to serving industry wide initiatives and groups including the Commission on Massage Therapy Accreditation, Beauty Changes Lives, Global Wellness Institute and World Spa Awards.

"I deeply believe in the healing power of therapeutic touch and have such high regard for massage therapists and estheticians," shared Funk. "I'm honored to be a part of this inspiring industry and invite all massage therapists, estheticians and wellness professionals to become a part of the community we are building through Outside the Room."

About Massage Heights

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 120 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a family-owned massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services. For more information about Massage Heights and its franchise opportunities, please visit MassageHeightsFranchise.com.

